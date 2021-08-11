3 reasons why the Packers are making the right decision to sit Rodgers for 2021 preseason

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally came to an agreement about his future with the team last week. Rodgers is back with the team, perhaps just for this season, and has been showing off his abilities in training camp practices since his return.

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Rodgers would not play in any of the team's preseason games. LaFleur later stated that backup quarterback Jordan Love would get the majority of reps in his stead.

Good decision? Bad decision? Somewhere in the middle? Here's a look at why Rodgers missing preseason games could work out for both the Packers and Rodgers.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said today that Aaron Rodgers will “most likely not” play in the preseason. Jordan Love expected to get plenty of preseason play time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

3 reasons why the Packers are making the right decision sitting Rodgers for 2021 preseason

#1 - Injury

At the top of the list is injury. The Packers clearly can't afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to an injury, much less an unnecessary injury suffered in preseason. Giving Rodgers the opportunity to practice at training camp with his own team, where it's "safer", is a much better option for the team's major asset.

#2 - Jordan Love gets more reps

All offseason, the spotlight in Green Bay was fixed firmly on Jordan Love. With Rodgers' situation up in the air for most of the offseason, Love was thrown into first-team reps during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Since there wasn't a preseason schedule in 2020, Love was never given the opportunity to get his feet wet. Seeing as Love has never started an NFL game, he will now get the chance to start preseason games this season.

If this is indeed Aaron Rodgers' last season with the Packers, the team will need to begin looking for his successor. Love seems to be the next in line for the job.

Packers HC Matt LaFluer says QB Aaron Rodgers will probably not play at all this pre-season.



A chance to see what the 2020 first-round pick QB Jordan Love has in store. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) August 10, 2021

#3 - Rest for the MVP

As the reigning MVP of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a significant amount of practice time with his team. He will be playing under the same offense as the 2020 season, with the same receivers and even the addition of one of his former wide receivers, who he is more than familiar with.

Giving him the rest that he needs will ensure that he is more than ready for the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

