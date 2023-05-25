With OTA's starting up, and the NFL season around the corner, we will look at five players due for big years in 2023. These five players will look to take that next step forward for their respective franchises and turn into potential stars.

Five NFL Breakout Candidates:

1: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the Bears were 3-14 last year, second-year quarterback Justin Fields showed flashes of superstar potential. Sure, the stats aren't great (192-318, 2242 yds, 17 TD, 11 INT), but Justin Fields displayed elite athleticism and incredible arm talent despite Chicago's lackluster offensive weapons.

In the 2023 NFL offseason, the Bears traded down from the number one draft selection and received receiver D.J. Moore and two first-round picks from Carolina. In the draft, they acquired their signal caller some blindside protection in tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee. In free agency, the Bears signed guard Nate Davis from the Titans.

Giving Justin Fields some proper protection up front, and some good weapons out wide, could catapult the Ohio State alumnus into a number of accolades in the 2023 NFL season.

Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

2: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Following a solid 9-8 rookie season that saw him go 7-5, Pittsburgh went to work to put their second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett in a place to succeed. They picked up several weapons for their offense in the NFL offseason.

The Steelers traded for veteran receiver Allen Robinson and signed XFL receiver Hakeem Butler. In the draft, Pittsburgh selected tight end Darnell Washington, who has a lot of potential. They also beefed up their offensive line by signing guards Nate Herbig from New York and Isaac Seumalo from Philadelphia and drafted tackle Broderick Jones.

Following these moves, the former Pitt Panther will look to take that next step forward, and lead a solid Steelers roster back to the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

3: Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's next hopeful defensive superstar had a solid rookie season. In 2022, he tallied 64 tackles and two sacks to go with five passes defended.

Following last season, Baltimore moved veteran safety Chuck Clark in a trade to the Jets, as they will look to move Kyle Hamilton to more of a traditional safety role. Hamilton's versatility is part of what made the Ravens select him 14th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and he will surely still be used all around the field.

Giving these opportunities to a player so much upside potential will be crucial for Kyle Hamilton's development, and step forward for the Ravens' defense.

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

4: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has a potential steal in former fourth-round pick Chigoziem Okonkwo. The tight end caught 32 passes, for 450 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, the Titans may have their guy in rookie quarterback Will Levis, who fell to them at pick number thirty-three in the NFL draft. Allthough Tennessee is a run-heavy offense with Derrick Henry, they don't have many weapons at receiver. If the versatile second-year tight end can prove to be a reliable target for Levis, he will be set to have a big year in 2023.

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers

5: Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

During the Eagles run to the Super Bowl in 2022, rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was very quiet, playing thirty-four snaps all year defensively.

Entering the offseason, the two linebackers ahead of Dean on the depth chart, Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards both left in free agency. This will open up the ILB1 spot the former Georgia Bulldog, and Philadelphia is more than confident in that.

The keys of an absurdly talented Eagles defense are in Nakobe Dean's hands, and his huge potential will help the second-year linebacker have a big year in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans

Poll : 0 votes