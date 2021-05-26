NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can afford Julio Jones

Julio Jones has reportedly asked for a trade away from the Atlanta Falcons, but where will the veteran wide receiver go?

Jones is now 32 years old and has seen a decrease in his production in the last few seasons. At the start of his career, Jones averaged over 100 yards per game which has now decreased to about 85 yards per game.

Julio Jones' salary for the 2021 season is $15,300,000. Not many teams can afford his salary, as the cap limit is much lower this season. The Falcons are looking for a way to reduce their cap space since new head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot have taken over.

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

Five teams that can afford Julio Jones salary

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a first-round draft pick in exchange for Julio Jones. It’s going to need a team that is willing to give up a first-round draft pick and pay the wide receiver a significant salary.

While a first-round pick may be a price too steep, some teams can at least afford to pay his salary.

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense was abysmal in their first campaign without both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Hence, the team spent a lot of money during free agency to acquire the best offensive talent available.

Veteran Julian Edleman has retired and the Patriots have signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but trading for Julio Jones could still be a possibility. The Patriots do have enough cap space to make it happen, giving Cam Newton a big target like Julio Jones would help the offense.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was Julio Jones' offensive coordinator during their time together with the Falcons. Shanahan has even been quoted as saying that he would draft a wide receiver like Julio Jones every year if he could.

The 49ers do have Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel but, still don’t have that x-factor on offense that they need to win the NFC West title. If the opportunity presents itself, it seems that general manager John Lynch would be more than happy to get a deal done for Jones as they have plenty of cap space available.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the best cap space situations in the National Football League. The Colts could afford to pay Julio Jones’ $15,300,000 salary for the upcoming season and could use a receiver like him in their offense.

Besides T.Y. Hilton, who just re-signed on a one-year deal with Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts' offense could use an explosive playmaker.

Julio Jones enjoyed more statistical success than *any* NFL receiver over a 6 yr period, while with Matt Ryan.



The grass isn’t greener on the other side, it’s greener where you water it. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/nP4Hx1LUCd — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 24, 2021

#4 - Los Angles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are another team that has reportedly been in talks to acquire Julio Jones. This could be a possibility as they have the cap space and ability to pay for his 2021 contract as well as his contract for the next two seasons.

Adding Julio Jones to the Chargers' offense would be great for young quarterback Justin Herbert.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

It is reported that the Baltimore Ravens are interested in trading for Julio Jones and have been for quite some time. This would be an interesting move for the Ravens for a few reasons.

The first is that they only have $10 million in cap space for 2021. Unless they plan on having the Atlanta Falcons pay a portion of Julio Jones' salary, they will have to shed salary to acquire Jones. The second reason being that the Ravens have signed Sammy Watkins and drafted two receivers for depth in the position.

Julio Jones is a man in demand and it seems like it's only a matter of time before he will be on the move.