'We'd have two Super Bowl rings with Burrow' - Former Bengals CB believes QB would have led team to multiple championships

Former NFL cornerback Adam Jones is best known for his eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. That, as well as being one of the most controversial and outspoken players in NFL history.

Jones has been memorable in the media as of late, perhaps no more so than his appearance on CBS Sports' The Zach Gelb Show. Jones made headlines by suggesting the Bengals would've won a Super Bowl already had Joe Burrow been the team's quarterback.

“[Burrow is] the real deal,” Jones added. “He’s used to the pressure, won a national title. He’s ready for the big lights. He’s what I would’ve loved to have as a quarterback … He’s exciting to see. I love his hunger, the way he plays … Maybe we’d have two [Super Bowl rings with Burrow].”

There's no question the Bengals teams' Jones was on were incredibly talented and arguably a franchise quarterback away from being able to win it all.

Although Jones believes Burrow could've led his past teams to Super Bowl glory, the former wanted to make it clear that he was not trying to make the conversation about Andy Dalton not being good enough.

“A lot of these teams have really good quarterbacks. Really good guys who play hard, love football, don’t worry about a lot of other things. If it was anything with the teams I was on, I would start with the quarterback … I don’t want to make the conversation about me saying [Dalton] wasn’t good enough. But if you go back and look at the film, it speaks for itself. You look at the numbers. The game that we should’ve won, I think A.J. [McCarron] played.”

Jones isn't the first person to have this thought. Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs for five straight seasons. But in every season from 2011 through 2015, the Bengals never advanced past the wild-card round.

The 2014 first-team All-Pro member isn't shy about saying what's on his mind, for better or for worse. He's gone as far as to call himself a future first or second ballot Hall of Famer.

In addition to what he said about Dalton and Burrow, Jones addressed Pittsburgh Steelers fans who are rooting for Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl in his interview with Gelb.

Jones has been arrested numerous times and was suspended often throughout his NFL career. That included the 2007 season when he was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Regardless of his past, Jones and the entire city of Cincinnati are rooting for Burrow to lead them to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

