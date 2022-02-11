“Am I going to re-sign with this team?” - Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer questions Joe Burrow’s long-term future with franchise

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

In just his second year, the former LSU national champion is angling to get the Bengals their first Super Bowl win in three tries.

Recently, former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer joined the Brother from Another podcast and commented on what he believes Burrow is thinking about as he prepares for a possible long-term future as Cincinnati's signal-caller:

"I think Joe's gonna sit back after this game, win or lose, and be like 'man, am I gonna re-sign with this team? Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl next year and the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap-wise to be able to afford me, but to also be able to afford Ja'Marr Chase when he comes up or Tee Higgins or maybe even re-do this offensive line.'"

Andrew Russell @PFF_AndrewR



I think it’s time that we as a fanbase officially remove him from our minds and that he ever played for the Cincinnati Bengals. Just Eric 💰📈🗣 @JUSTERIC__ This is what I was referring too…. This is what I was referring too…. https://t.co/omuPin9vmK “Joe is going to sit back, win or lose, and think am I going to re-sign with this team?” - Carson PalmerI think it’s time that we as a fanbase officially remove him from our minds and that he ever played for the Cincinnati Bengals. twitter.com/justeric__/sta… “Joe is going to sit back, win or lose, and think am I going to re-sign with this team?” - Carson Palmer I think it’s time that we as a fanbase officially remove him from our minds and that he ever played for the Cincinnati Bengals. twitter.com/justeric__/sta…

Carson Palmer knows a thing or two about the NFL, as well as the Bengals franchise. He was drafted as the team's first overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Palmer, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2002, was seen as the franchise's savior, which had traditionally been known as the "Bungles" due to their ineffective play and subpar seasons before his arrival.

Similar to Joe Burrow, Palmer helped change the perception of the franchise by taking them to the playoffs twice in his eight years with the team. Palmer was a two-time Pro Bowler and the NFL leader in passing touchdowns and completion percentage in 2005.

Will Joe Burrow become the best quarterback in the league following a Super Bowl victory?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

If Joe Burrow can lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and the vaunted Rams defense, would that place him as the league's top quarterback?

The answer to this question is in the eye of the beholder. There are many that feel, no matter what happens, Aaron Rodgers, with four NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl MVP, is the best signal-caller in the league.

Others may feel that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with one NFL MVP and one Super Bowl MVP, is top for them.

Burrow hasn't yet played a full two seasons (he did not finish his rookie season due to a torn ACL and MCL), and he has led the Bengals to the biggest game of the year.

On his way to the Super Bowl this season, he defeated an inspired Las Vegas Raiders team, as well as the top two seeds in the conference in the Tennessee Titans (first) and the Kansas City Chiefs (second).

He threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His QBR of 54.2 was good for 12th in the NFL.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he's not yet the best quarterback in the league, a Super Bowl victory would most certainly signal that he is the top challenger to both Rodgers and Mahomes.

Edited by Windy Goodloe