Katie Sowers, a former NFL coach, took to Twitter on Thursday evening to spread a powerful message. She stated that she is disturbed by the hatred she sees in the LGBTQ community as the NFL's first openly gay coach.

She demanded an end to hatred and violence directed towards others. However, she added that in order for that to occur, individuals in positions of power in local and national government must make a change. She concluded her tweet by pleading for love and begging for an end to the hate.

"As the first openly gay coach in the @NFL, I am sickened to see a world growing more and more dangerous for the LGBTQ community. This needs to stop and in order to make that happen, we need those in power to help create change. ERR ON LOVE! Stop the hate"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katie Sowers @KatieSowers As the first openly gay coach in the @NFL , I am sickened to see a world growing more and more dangerous for the LGBTQ community. This needs to stop and in order to make that happen, we need those in power to help create change. ERR ON LOVE! Stop the hate As the first openly gay coach in the @NFL , I am sickened to see a world growing more and more dangerous for the LGBTQ community. This needs to stop and in order to make that happen, we need those in power to help create change. ERR ON LOVE! Stop the hate

Her Twitter message comes as the recent violence and hate against the LGBTQ community continues to rise. Many accuse politicians of recent policy changes.

Katie Sowers is currently the Director of Athletic Strategic initiatives at Ottawa University. She is also the head football coach for Ottawa University's ladies flag football team.

How long did Katie Sowers coach in the NFL?

Katie Sowers began playing football at just eight years old. While in college at Central Missouri, she played in the Women's Football Alliance. In 2013, she was on the United States women's National American Football Team.

Katie Sowers @KatieSowers @KamalaHarris There is a small group of people that can say they have won 3 national championships. Can’t wait to get an invite from the @WhiteHouse … highest level of women’s collegiate football. Let’s get them there! @POTUS There is a small group of people that can say they have won 3 national championships. Can’t wait to get an invite from the @WhiteHouse … highest level of women’s collegiate football. Let’s get them there! @POTUS @KamalaHarris https://t.co/FAB8GI1GPt

After graduating with a degree in Kinesiology, she was hired as the wide receivers coaching intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

In 2017, she was hired by the San Francisco 49ers, first as a seasonal intern who only worked during the NFL season. She then worked her way up to offensive assistant and a full-time position with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019, when the 49ers won the NFC title and made their way to the Super Bowl, it was a big moment in NFL history. Sowers became the first female and first openly gay coach to make it to the Super Bowl.

She started the 2021 NFL season as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. But, just a few months later was hired by Ottawa University as coach and director of athletic strategic initiatives.

The Ottawa University women's flag football team just won the national championship this month.

Poll : 0 votes