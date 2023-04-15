The 2023 NFL draft is vastly approaching as 32 NFL teams look to shape their roster with some young and future stars. Former NFL head coach Mike Smith spoke to The Ballfather Podcast about the upcoming draft.

Smith, who's been involved in his fair share of NFL drafts, noted that some big deals could take place later this month.

“You're going to be surprised how many different moves there's going to be in and how many trades are going to take place in the draft. I imagine it's going to be an all-time record because it just continues to do that. And people are trading, it's like trading commodities. They're trading draft picks.”

This year's draft could see teams either positioning themselves to select a franchise quarterback or gathering more picks for the future. There's a chance that three quarterbacks could go within the top five, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson.

There has been one major move in the draft as the Carolina Panthers moved into the No. 1 spot in a deal with the Chicago Bears. The Bears swapped picks with the Panthers, going from the top spot to the No. 9 pick.

Chicago also received a second-round pick in this draft, a 2024 first-round selection, and a second-round pick in 2025. They also got Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore in the deal as well.

Which franchise could make some big trades in the 2023 NFL Draft?

One team that could make a move is the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 3 pick. The team has a franchise quarterback with Kyler Murray and could look to move down with a quarterback-needy franchise in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The two teams that could move up to get into the top five to grab a quarterback are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.

There have been reports that the Raiders could try to move from their No. 7 spot to land a quarterback despite signing Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. The Titans could look to move up from No. 11 to select quarterback Ryan Tannehill's successor.

The former Atlanta Falcons head could be onto something in terms of trades happening in the 2023 NFL Draft.

