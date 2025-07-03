"Freak off betrayal" - Antonio Brown fires back as courtroom sketch of Sean “Diddy” Combs dropping to his knees post-verdict goes viral online

Where there is controversy, Antonio Brown isn’t far behind with a hot take. Recently, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had something to say regarding the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sean Combs (aka P Diddy) is currently facing five charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has been in custody since his arrest in September, and his trial began on May 5, 2025. No cameras or photographers are allowed in the courtroom during the trial. However, sketch artists are allowed to cover the proceedings.

Jane Rosenberg has been covering the P Diddy trial with her sketches. Combs even asked her to take it easy on him as he claimed that her sketches made him look like a "koala." However, after the verdict was announced, one of Rosenberg's sketches went viral. She depicted Combs dropping to his knees and bending over after hearing that he was found not guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering. However, he was charged with two counts of transporting individuals to engage in some illegal activities under the Federal Mann Act.

The sketch eventually found its way to Antonio Brown. The former NFL star reacted to it by possibly referring to Combs' "freak offs" and tweeted:

"Media freak off betrayal..."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Another former NFL player reacts to the Sean "Diddy" Combs case

To say that the Diddy lawsuit gained mainstream media attention would be an understatement. Many NFL stars and experts were also keeping a close eye on the trial. After the verdict, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant also gave his thoughts on the trial.

Singer Cassie Ventura played an important role in the trial. She gave a testimony against Combs, accusing him of sexual, emotional and physical abuse during their relationship. After the verdict of the trial was out, NFL analyst Ashley Nicole Moss took to X to share her opinion.

"My thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough."

Bryant replied to Moss' tweet by saying that he respects her opinion but claimed that Cassie Ventura wasn't a victim.

"I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim.. not even close."

Expand Tweet

After seeing Bryant's statement, Moss replied:

"She wasn't a victim? For starters, we saw her beaten on camera."

The former Cowboys star once again replied to her tweet, writing:

"I was referring to the freak offs and drugs she chose to participate in…"

As for Combs, he was denied bail and will remain under custody until sentencing on Oct. 3, 2025.

