2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Georgia Edge Azeez Ojulari

University of Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. He should be selected in the first round.

He is believed to be one of the best pass rushing options in the draft, and these players are always in high demand. Take a look at his profile coming out of college.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Azeez Ojulari’s NFL Draft Profile

--Height: 6’3”

--Weight: 240 pounds

--Position: Edge

--School: Georgia

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Azeez Ojulari’s Strengths

If the NFL front office could craft the perfect physical specimen to have as their primary pass rusher, Ojulari’s frame would probably be close to ideal. He has tremendous upper body strength and is not thrown off by pulling guards.

The athletic explosiveness Ojulari possesses is truly impressive, and it’s hard to teach the level of innate ability he has to be a key factor in an NFL defense.

“I feel like I am the best edge in this class.” 💪@_Azeez_8 woke up with the @gmfb crew! 👋 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IZ4v3M0vwE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 16, 2021

Perhaps what sticks out in Ojulari’s skill set is his supreme burst of speed. It could be a tremendous jump on the edge of a designed blitz. His acceleration to reach the ball carrier quickly on running plays that are going off tackle is a supreme asset to have.

The young prospect from Georgia is a great fit in today’s version of the NFL that challenges defenders to move their feet more than ever.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Aziz Ojulari’s Weaknesses

While Ojulari pretty much has all the physical tools a coaching staff would want out of someone in his position, he can get a lot better at refining his technique.

At this stage of his football development, Ojulari only has a couple of tricks up his sleeve, and largely relies on his athleticism to get where he needs to go.

That should work to a certain extent in the NFL, but he’ll also need to learn to read the play more effectively, and not be so predictable against offensive linemen who will be studying his game week in, week out.

Ojulari can also disguise his intentions for the scheme a lot better at the next level.

One of his cited weaknesses was that his positioning and body language on the field could sometimes give away what he wanted to do, or what the Bulldogs’ defense planned pre-snap.

The Georgia prospect will have to get better at making everything look the same initially, before playing his ultimate move.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Azeez Ojulari’s Career At Georgia

Ojulari’s career progression with the Georgia Bulldogs is almost exactly what evaluators would like to see from all players heading into any draft.

Without much question, he improved each and every season while in college, and has a track record heading into the NFL that teams can feel good about. Ojulari can be expected to continue to build on his resume in the pros.

@_Azeez_8 sees his versatility as a major asset. Watch his full interview on @ProFootballTalk! 🏈https://t.co/q1yI7tofco pic.twitter.com/T3LZvP9NSc — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) April 14, 2021

He was a sparsely used defender in his first year in Georgia, but showed flashes of talent in his second year. He recorded 5.5 sacks in 2019, which gave the coaching staff confidence heading into 2020.

Last season, Ojulari really broke out as a player. He tallied 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss in 10 games, which has caught the attention of NFL scouts.

He also forced 4 fumbles last season, demonstrating his ability to be a disruptive force when he closes in on the tackle.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Azeez Ojulari Career Defensive Stats

--Combined Tackles: 68

--Tackles For Loss: 18.5

--Sacks: 15