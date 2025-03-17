The New York Giants quarterback search is going on in full force as the franchise awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision on whether or not he'll be coming back for another season.

After meeting Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco, the Giants plan to meet Jameis Winston, a 31-year-old veteran quarterback.

Winston is looking for a new home after playing for the Cleveland Browns for one season, the end of which he spent on the bench. Many NFL fans have mixed reactions to the news. While some loved the possibility, others thought it didn't make sense.

"The Giants should sign Jameis Winston, then trade for Joe Milton and use Jameis as the bridge QB. Take your shot and see if you can develop Milton," one fan wrote.

"Get him and Shedeur and call it a day,” another fan advised.

"I’m completely on board with this. Jameis is a proven gunslinger in a would-be-fun 2025 offense… Nabers would have 1500 yards," another fan expressed excitement.

One fan expressed frustration, "Can we stop waiting for AR and just sign Winston instead? Rodgers isn’t even on the team, and I’m already sick of his drama."

"I still don’t understand how the Giants are even under consideration for AR. If he keeps playing there is no way he would pick NYG before PIT and of course, he’ll go to a stacked MN team if they want him. If he went to NY, it would be to top off his bag before retirement, period," another fan shared his opinion on the Aaron Rodgers situation.

"I don't get the point of having Flacco, Wilson and Winston come. Flacco and Wilson have been in the league 10+ seasons and Winston entering his 10th. You're telling me a visit is what will move the need for if we want them or not Giants doing this to put pressure on Rodgers," another fan conspired.

"Jameis could really change things around for the team and the fans. He’s the opposite of Rodgers - and I’ll bet they would win way more, even with an occasional pick 6. The players will want to play with and for this guy," another fan expressed support for Winston.

NFL fans express excitement about Aaron Rodgers and J.J. McCarthy's potential linkup

J.J. McCarthy recently took to Instagram to give fans an insight into his recovery after facing a season-ending injury during the NFL preseason game in his rookie year.

McCarthy shared that the new additions to his recovery routine focus on both physical and mental aspects.

Reacting to the post, many fans expressed excitement about the idea of Aaron Rodgers and McCarthy working together.

Aaron Rodgers is deciding whether to play another season or retire. He's in conversations with the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers about a potential comeback.

