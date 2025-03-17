"He will slow JJ McCarthy's development": Ex-Packers Super Bowl champ gets 100% real about Aaron Rodgers to Vikings rumors

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones believes the Minnesota Vikings bringing in Aaron Rodgers to compete with JJ McCarthy would be a mistake. There have been rumblings that the Vikings are considering signing Rodgers to add some depth at the position.

With that being said, Minnesota has McCarthy on their roster yet to take a regular season snap in a Vikings uniform. Minnesota drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After tearing his meniscus in the preseason, however, McCarthy was forced to miss the entirety of the regular season.

Now, McCarthy has the opportunity to take the reins of the Vikings offense in 2025 when fully healthy. However, as Jones explained during "The Facility" this morning, potentially bringing in Aaron Rodgers to compete with McCarthy could stall the 22-year-old's development.

"JJ is on a rookie deal. If your rookie is able to ball on a rookie deal, that is how you're able to build a championship football team. I love Aaron Rodgers. Y'all know that, but if you have JJ McCarthy, a top 10 quarterback that you drafted who was playing well, I believe he would have beat Sam Darnold out if he did not get hurt.

"You have him in the building, develop him, get him with those receivers, get him with Aaron Jones, develop the young fella and go out there and compete for championship. Because if he's good, you have him on a rookie deal, and you could put a bunch of players around him and go compete. "

Jones concluded by suggesting that an Aaron Rodgers signing for the Vikings would slow McCarthy's development. He also said that the best way to develop a young quarterback is by getting him as much playing time as possible.

"If you bring in Aaron Rodgers, I believe it's going to slow down the development of him, because the best development, I don't care what nobody says, is playing."

What will become of Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

A lot has been made of what Rodgers will be doing in 2025. After a failed experiment with the New York Jets, Rodgers and the organization have decided to go their separate ways.

Now, Rodgers has been linked to several potential landing spots for his next move, such as the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers,

Rodgers has not signed with a team as of this writing. In fact, there has even been speculation that the former Super Bowl winner could even be contemplating retirement from the NFL. Should he decide to retire, Rodgers would be putting an end to one of the greatest quarterback careers the NFL has ever seen.

It will be interesting to see what Rodgers ultimately decides to do when it's all said and done.

