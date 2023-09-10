Giants vs. Cowboys prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The NFC East will see rivals battling in primetime, with the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys facing each other in the first Sunday Night Football of the 2023 season.

The visitors have been beating the Giants ever since Dak Prescott was drafted: with him on the field, Dallas has won ten straight games, with New York's win against Dak only happening in 2023. With both teams coming from Divisional Round losses in the previous season, they know it's not going to be easy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys prediction

Considering that the visitors haven't lost with Dak Prescott as their starter quarterback against the Giants since 2016, and considering they're Super Bowl favorites for this season, you can understand what the Giants are up against this Sunday night.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Dallas is -185 favorites in betting lines, which means that they're 3.5 favorites against New York. The over/under line for this game is set at 45.0.

I know that Daniel Jones cut his interceptions last year, but he'll be facing a pass rush that will generate pressure all night long. Dallas has built an excellent defense, and generating turnovers will be one of their main points of emphasis in this game because they know Jones is prone to commit them.

This game will feel like a disappointment to the New York Giants once things are done and dusted. They'll learn that, while improvements under Brian Daboll's leadership have been notable, they're still a number of ways from being elite.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Betting tips

The -3.5 spread for the Dallas Cowboys is a good bet here. They're one of the elite teams in the league, and they have dominated the Giants in recent years. Even if the difference between them has diminished, Dallas is still the best team here and should cover the spread.

I don't really love the over/under here, so skipping feels like a good idea. Sometimes the best way to have money is to avoid losing it.

Check out: Bet $5 and unlock $200 with FanDuel for NFL Week 1.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Head-to-Head

There's a lot of history between these two historic teams, but there's a clear dominance from Dallas, who lead the series 73-47-2.

They only faced in the postseason once, with the Giants winning the 2007-08 NFC Divisional Round in order to make a Super Bowl run and upset the 16-0 Patriots.

Where to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

TV Schedule: NBC

Radio: 88 SiriusXM

Time: September 10, 8:20 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York