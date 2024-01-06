Giants vs Eagles defense: Who should I start in Week 18 Fantasy Football?

We have arrived at Week 18 and this means the final day of the fantasy football season across all leagues. With teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers set to rest or limit the reps of their starters, this is a tough game week to navigate.

So whether you are playing your championship game or a last consolation battle, getting your lineup right is essential to end the season on a high note.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks of two defenses that could be game-winners in Week 18, starting with the New York Giants:

New York Giants defense rank for Week 18

The Giants have had a disappointing campaign, particularly compared to last season's performances that led them to a postseason berth. QB Dan Jones struggled after getting a big payday and was out for the season long ago.

The Giants have struggled particularly on offense and as such, much of their defensive displays have flown under the radar. On the season, New York's defense has recorded 29 sacks, 16, INTs, 11 fumble recoveries, three TDs and one return TD, good for 112.00 points in fantasy football.

This makes them the 18th-ranked defense in fantasy this year, which explains why they are only rostered in 12.1% of leagues.

The main reason why they are so interesting is that they face the Eagles in Week 18, who have not looked convincing of late. After a brilliant start to the season, Philadelphia has looked wobbly and while still on track, can be beaten.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 24 times this season, so there is reason to believe this will happen in Week 18. The issue for fantasy football players is that while the Eagles could lose to the Giants, it is unlikely, and Philadelphia score a lot of points, which is bad for the NY defense.

Philadelphia needs the win and a Dallas Cowboys loss to win the East, and as both games kick off simultaneously, it feels unlikely they will rest starters. Expect the Eagles to get over 20 points in this game, so the Giants D is a risky start.

That means NY could find themselves playing a hungry team with a lot on the line, which doesn't bode well for fantasy football. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Giants' defense to record 3.5 points in Week 18, which means they are a risky pick at best and should be avoided.

Eagles defense rank for Week 18

A tactic in fantasy football this season has been to chase the Giants' offense, and as such the Philadelphia Eagles' defense is among the top-projected defenses of Week 18.

The Giants offense has been very disappointing and while there are good explanations for that, it doesn't change anything in fantasy football. Defenses playing them have feasted well and often, and that could be the case in Week 18.

As the Eagles need the win here, the expectation is that they will at least start their best players and see how the game progresses. This cloudy forecast isn't helpful news for fantasy football managers, but that is likely all that will be revealed before kick-off.

The Eagles D has not been the force of last season, but is still capable of greatness, especially against a weak offense. On the season, Philadelphia has recorded 41 sacks, eight INTs, nine fumble recoveries, one safety and three TDs. This totals 97 points in fantasy football, good for the No. 27 rank, which is a far cry from their 2022 form.

The fact that the Eagles played the Giants recently and their D came away with only four points is a concern. However, the consensus is that Philadelphia will win this one comfortably.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Eagles D to record 8.5 points, which means they look to be a very good pick. While anything can happen and there is a worry they will bench their starters in the second half, Philadelphia's defense is one of the best defenses in Week 18.

Giants vs Eagles defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 18?

Looking at the numbers, the Eagles' defense is a better pick for Week 18 of fantasy football. The Giants could be an inspired pick, especially if Philadelphia decides to bench star players, but that is also no guarantee of a low-scoring game.

There are too many risks involved with the Giants' defense to risk starting them against a team like the Eagles, especially at this juncture of the season.

If you are concerned about these two defenses it might be worth checking out what streamers might be available to you. With this being the final matchup of the season in fantasy football, you owe it to yourself to at least take a look.