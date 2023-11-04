Giants Week 9 injury report vs Raiders: Latest updates on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Tyrod Taylor and more

The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are set to do battle in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Both franchises have had forgettable seasons so far, with the Raiders recently firing their head coach, Josh McDaniels, after a 3-5 start to the season.

On the other hand, the Giants have started the year with an even worse record, as Brian Daboll's team has a 2-6 record.

Both teams have suffered demoralizing losses this year, and they are barely hanging on to their playoff hopes.

New York Giants Week 9 injury report

According to the New York Giants website, the franchise has 10 players on the injury report. Of these players, Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller and Graham Gano have been ruled out for tomorrow's game.

The rest are listed as questionable, as they missed significant portions of this week's training sessions. Meanwhile, Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas and Jashaun Corbin are game-time decisions.

Daniel Jones injury status: Latest on Giants QB for Week 9

One of the biggest questions ahead of Week 9 is the availability of the Giants' franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. The former first-round pick has been out of action since suffering a neck injury in his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record Sports, Jones will start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. The dual-threat QB has no injury designation and will be the one tossing passes against the Raiders.

It is pertinent to note that Jones was medically cleared last Sunday but had already been ruled out against the Jets. Thankfully, the Duke alum has gotten a whole week of practice under his belt, so he should be able to withstand the rigors of an NFL game in his return to action.

Saquon Barkley injury status: Latest on Giants RB for Week 9

Saquon Barkley's ankle injury has been a concern for the Giants for the past couple of weeks, and his status heading into Week 9 was questionable.

Ahead of Week 9, Barkley does not carry an injury designation. Hence, we expect him to play against the Raiders and provide a safety blanket for Daniel Jones in his return to injury.

Barkley was a full participant in Friday's training, so there's no reason why he won't participate in some capacity on Sunday.

How to watch Giants vs. Raiders in Week 9: TV channel and live stream details

The New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders take on each other in a battle to save their faltering playoff hopes. Both teams are well under the .500 mark for the year, and they've been on the receiving end of some major losses against super teams in recent weeks.

The Raiders have the home advantage for the game, but it remains to be seen whether Davante Adams and co. can pile on the misery for Brian Daboll's team. It all goes down in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada