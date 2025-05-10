Grading Vikings' 2025 Draft: Donovan Jackson could sneak in as starter, Tai Felton joins Justin Jefferson’s WR room, and more

The Vikings entered the draft with just five selections and no pick in the second round. Cornerback, one of the weakest positions in the draft, was their top need, as it often is for Minnesota. In the end, the team chose to fill needs on the offensive side of the ball with its early choices.

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

With the 24th pick of Round 1, the Vikings took Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, who really improved his game in 2024. Jackson is an athletic guard who was pressed into service at left tackle for the Buckeyes late last season and did a terrific job. He’s a mobile zone blocker with upside who should quickly break into the starting lineup. You could make the argument that Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon, who was selected by the Washington Commanders five picks later, was higher rated.

With the final pick on Day 2, they chose receiver Tai Felton from Maryland. Felton is a tall wideout with excellent speed and reliable hands. While he needs to improve his route running, he adds to a talented group of receivers already on the Vikings roster.

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was excellent value in the fifth round, and he’s a versatile prospect who can line up in a variety of schemes. He comes with excellent size, growth potential, and athleticism. Though he probably should’ve returned to the college field for one more season to develop his game, Ingram-Dawkins is a great fit for the Vikings’ scheme.

Sixth-round pick Kobe King is a terrific run defender who adds depth at inside linebacker. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew has the size and speed to make a roster as a third tight end, yet he must pick up his production, which was limited in college.

Minnesota signed several talented players after the draft, including another tight end in Benjamin Yurosek from Georgia. He’s faster and is a better pass catcher than Bartholomew, and he’ll compete for a roster spot. Quarterback Max Brosmer surprisingly fell out of the draft, but he was scooped up by the Vikings. If he doesn’t make the roster as the team’s third signal caller, expect to find Brosmer on the practice squad this fall. Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss is a good fit for the Vikings defense and plays with a special-teams mentality. Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn entered the season graded as a mid-Day 3 selection, yet he fell off the scouting map after a disappointing season. He possesses the size and speed and previously displayed the skill to play on Sundays. With the Vikings’ need at the position don’t be surprised if he makes the active roster.

Grade - B: Minnesota did a solid job with its limited picks and scooped up several terrific players after the completion of the seven rounds. I prefer Josh Conerly Jr. over Donovan Jackson, though the Vikings’ selection is a safer pick. Tai Felton is an underrated receiver who will do well on a rotational basis or as a fourth wideout, while Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has terrific future potential.

