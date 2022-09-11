Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - 2022 NFL season Week 1

The NFL season is back and kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. One of the more intriguing matchups of Week 1 is the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown.

The Packers won the division last year, finishing 13-4 while the Vikings placed second with an 8-9 record.

The two will meet at Lambeau Field and will kick-off at 4:25 p.m. EDT.

They split their two-game series with the Vikings taking the first game 34-31. Green Bay evened up the series with a dominant 37-10 victory in the second to last regular season game.

NFL Week 1 Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Injury Report

Minnesota Vikings:

Player Position Injury Status Jonathan Bullard DL Biceps Questionable Lewis Cine S Knee Questionable

Green Bay Packers:

Player Position Injury Status Allen Lazard WR Ankle Doubtful David Bakhtiari OL Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Pectoral/Knee Questionable

For the Minnesota Vikings, they enter Week 1 pretty healthy. As of Saturday, only two players are on the injury report, and they're both on the defensive side. DL Jonathan Bullard is questionable with a biceps injury, and safety Lewis Cine is questionable with a knee injury.

The Green Bay Packers have injury issues on the other side of the ball. Green Bay enters Week 1 with their number one receiver, Allen Lazard, as doubtful. He's battling an ankle injury.

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both questionable with knee injuries.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings lineups:

Green Bay Packers:

QB - Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love | RB - Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon | WR - Allen Lazard (Doubtful) Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson | TE - Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara | OL - David Bakhatiari, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Elgton Jenkins (Questionable)

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed LB - Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Rashan Gary | CB - Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | P - Pat O'Donnell.

Minnesota Vikings:

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Jalen Reagor, K.J. Osborn | TE - Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O'Neill

DL - Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard (Questionable) Danielle Hunter | LB - Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Za'Darius Smith, CB - Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantlzer Sr., Andrew Booth Jr., Chandon Sullivan | S - Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum| P - Ryan Wright

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe