Has Jason Pierre-Paul retired? Revisiting NFL LB’s fireworks accident

Three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul has not retired. The two-time Super Bowl champion was with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL season, and he's a free agent heading into 2023.

Pierre-Paul has been one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL since he was drafted by the New York Giants in 2010. He still has something left in the tank, and could be a rotational piece for a Super Bowl contender.

Revisiting Jason Pierre-Paul's fireworks accident

On July 4, 2015, Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a severe hand injury in a fireworks incident at his home after detonating a firework in his hand.

Pierre-Paul bought $1,100 worth of fireworks for his family and friends to set off over the holiday weekend. They had almost all been set off by midnight, but a friend pointed out they should finish them. Pierre-Paul had attempted several times to set off the last batch but was unsuccessful. He tried one last time, which was when it happened.

The fireworks detonated in his hand, and according to him, he saw every ligament in the affected hand. After that, Pierre-Paul wrapped his hand in a T-shirt and went to the hospital. Upon arrival, Pierre-Paul was given emergency surgery and heavy doses of pain medication. He also required more than a dozen pins inserted into his hand and a skin graft from his forearm onto his palm.

His right index finger was amputated, and he later rejoined the New York Giants roster for the 2015 NFL season.

PFF @PFF Total pressures in Super Bowl 55:

Shaq Barrett & Jason Pierre-Paul - 16

Frank Clark & Chris Jones - 2 Total pressures in Super Bowl 55:Shaq Barrett & Jason Pierre-Paul - 16Frank Clark & Chris Jones - 2 https://t.co/FgaEVKXxZB

How has Jason Pierre-Paul fared since the accident?

Jason Pierre-Paul lost a significant part of his right hand due to the unfortunate accident, but lost no footballing prowess. The elite linebacker has been on a tear since 2015.

Pierre-Paul was instrumental for the Giants in 2017, so much so that he signed a four-season, $62 million deal with the Giants with $40 million guaranteed on March 17, 2017.

He was later traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2018 season, and he won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs. Pierre-Paul has bounced back from the 4th of July incident and remains one of his generation's finest outside linebackers.

