Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Tampa Bay Buccaneers players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history. Tom Brady proved to the world that he can still deliver Super Bowls at age 43. Bruce Arians finally achieved what he could not with Carson Palmer and the Arizona Cardinals.

Overall, the Buccaneers have one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL going into 2021. Madden 22 will likely acknowledge this with their player ratings. However, which players will receive the highest ratings?

Ahead of Madden 22's release, here are the players who could be the five highest-rated players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Best players for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Madden 22

#1 - Tom Brady (99 overall)

Tom Brady will return to the 99 clubs this year. He is coming off a season where he threw 40 touchdown passes with just 12 interceptions.

Tom Brady is also on the cover of Madden 22. It would be odd to have Tom Brady on the cover of Madden, but have him as anything less than 99 overall.

In past years, a top receiver like Mike Evans easily could have been a 97 overall after the season he had with the Buccaneers in 2020. However, for the past couple of editions, Madden has been stricter with its player ratings.

EA wants top players to have a larger gap in ratings over good players. Mike Evans has amazing stats in his career but the eye test puts him half a step below legendary players like Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Jerry Rice.

Mike Evans has recorded over 1000 yards in his career in each of his seven seasons. Last season, he had 1006 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chris Godwin has been a great second receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last four seasons. He has earned at least 800 yards in three of his four seasons in the NFL.

Godwin's best season came in 2019. That season, he caught 84 passes for 1333 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Chris Godwin earned 840 yards and seven touchdowns with 65 receptions.

Rob Gronkowski is 32 but is still productive as a pass-catching tight end for the Buccaneers. Gronkowski has also been a Madden cover athlete in the past.

His last 1000-yard season came in 2017. He was out of football in 2019 before returning in 2020. In 2020, Rob Gronkowski earned 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Put simply, the veteran can still make a big impact on any offense.

#5 - Jason Pierre-Paul (84 overall)

It does not matter that Jason Pierre-Paul has a disfigured hand due to an accident. It does not matter that he will be 33 before the end of the 2021 season. The Buccaneers' pass-rusher can still do great work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Pierre-Paul earned 55 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2020. He also earned two interceptions, an extreme rarity for someone in his position. His best season came in 2011 with the New York Giants. That season, he earned 16.5 sacks and 86 combined tackles.

