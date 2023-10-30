Has Kirk Cousins played his final game for the Minnesota Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the most beloved figures across the NFL and it appears his season may have ended on Sunday. The right Achilles injury he suffered with nine minutes remaining in the win against the Green Bay Packers was very concerning and the Vikings await MRI results to see the extent of the damage.

As such, it looks like Kirk Cousins has played his last game with the Vikings. An Achilles injury for a 35-year-old on a contract year is probably too much for the Vikings to consider bringing him back for another season, and they may look to the future rather than the present.

The injury comes at a crucial juncture, as the Vikings were turning their season around. They have pulled off back-to-back wins against the 49ers and Packers and would have fancied their chances at making a playoff push. This injury effectively puts those ambitions on ice, as rookie Jaren Hall is unlikely to be able to replicate Cousins' form so early in his career.

Kirk Cousins has had a good tenure with the Vikings, featuring six years of competitive football. Two playoff seasons and a big playoff win against the New Orleans Saints was a particular highlight. His 171 touchdown passes to 55 interceptions was a brilliant return and he always put everything on the line for his team.

The issue is that Cousins' contract is expensive and the Vikings may look to build for the future. Justin Jefferson is one of the best players in the league and rookie Jordan Addison has been very impressive. The pieces are there for this team to be successful for years to come, but it feels unlikely Kirk Cousins will be under center for them next season.

If the Vikings can't be competitive now, it makes sense for them to look to the draft to find their franchise QB and really push in 2024.

Kirk Cousins might not be done in the NFL just yet

Although his time in Minnesota may be drawing to a close, this might not be the end for Kirk Cousins. The return time on average on an Achilles tear is between 6-9 months.

This coming off-season will be huge for Cousins. Presuming the Vikings do part ways, you'd suspect a team will make a move for him, to bring in a safe pair of hands. There is the risk of how he will fare after such an injury, and if he will return the same player. This will likely hurt the monetary value of any potential contracts he receives.

Plenty of teams have had major problems under center and could do with a bridge quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons could be a team that would want to make a move. Yes, Cousins does not fit their run-oriented offense, but Desmond Ridder has hardly been impressive this year and was benched in the loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the lack of quality in the NFC South Division, it's very plausible the Falcons could win the division. While this is great it means they may not be in a position to draft an elite quarterback next year. Desmond Ridder is still on his rookie salary and Taylor Heinicke is on a cheap deal, so the money could be there.

If Cousins takes a pay cut and a short contract he may be under center for someone in 2024, so long as he recovers from the injury.