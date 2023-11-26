Has a rookie ever won NFL MVP? 

The NFL's MVP award is the most prestigious individual honor that can bestowed upon a player. Only the league's finest players have won the award and only a handful of the greatest have managed to win it multiple times. The award was first presented in 1957, and legendary running back Jim Brown received the honor. He won the award again in 1958 before Baltimore Colts icon Johnny Unitas broke his stranglehold.

Unitas won the NFL MVP award for a second time in 1964 and joined Brown in the multi-time winners' club. Both players finished their careers with three NFL MVP awards. It took 30 years for another player to join Brown and Unitas in the three-time MVP winners club. Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre joined the duo with a hattrick of NFL MVP award wins between 1995 and 1997. He remains the only player to win the award three times in a row.

Only ten players won the NFL MVP award more than once. NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning leads the way with five wins. New York Jets superstar Aaron Rodgers is second on the list with four. Tom Brady is the three-time winners' club along with Brown Unitas and Favre. San Francisco 49ers icons Joe Montana and Steve Young have two each. NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes have won the NFL MVP award twice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the only player to win the NFL MVP award as a rookie was the first-ever winner of the coveted prize, Jim Brown in 1957. The award was called the NFL Player of the Year until 1961.

Five youngest NFL MVPs in history

Eight players have won the NFL MVP award before their 25th birthday. Here are the five youngest to win the award:

#5 - Patrick Mahomes, 23 years and 140 days (2018)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first NFL MVP award in his first season as the team's starter. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, which ranked second in the league, and 50 touchdowns, 11 more than the next best.

#4 - Dan Marino, 23 years and 98 days (1984)

Former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino won the 1984 MVP award in his second season in the league. He also won the 1984 Offensive Player of the Year award. He set the record for most touchdown passes (48) and passing yards (5,084) in a season in one of the most outstanding single-season performances in NFL history.

#3 - Jim Brown, 22 years, 360 days (1958)

Jim Brown on his 80th birthday

Jim Brown won his second NFL MVP award in his second season in the league in 1958. He rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 127.3 yards per game.

#2 - Lamar Jackson, 22 years and 356 days (2019)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Like Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took over as his team's permanent starting quarterback in his second season and repaid the franchise's faith by winning the NFL MVP award. He threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson became only the second player in NFL history, after Tom Brady in 2010, to win the MVP award unanimously.

#1 - Jim Brown, 21 years and 325 days (1957)

Jim Brown won the NFL MVP in his rookie year with 942 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. It was the beginning of a glorious career that yielded 12,312 rushing yards, 106 rushing touchdowns, 2,499 receiving yards, 20 receiving touchdowns, and three NFL MVP awards.