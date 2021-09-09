Has Tom Brady surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete ever?

It is the old age debate, who is better? While this discussion is usually left to players in the same sport (Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers), sometimes sports cross over.

That is exactly the case for this latest debate, Tom Brady vs Michael Jordan. Ultimately it is just a matter of opinion. But it still doesn't stop fans from giving their two cents worth when it comes to which player/athlete they think is better.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are polarizing figures in the NFL and NBA, respectively, since they debuted in their respective sports.

Tom Brady's stellar resume

First, let's look at Tom Brady. No one can doubt that he is the best quarterback ever to play the game. He is above the likes of Dan Marino, Warren Moon, Payton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Troy Aikman and Joe Namath.

Brady's career achievements have been staggering since he entered the league. If you are debating who is better between Brady and Jordan, then these stats could prove telling.

In his career, Brady has:

Seven Super Bowl wins (lost three)

Three MVP's

Five Super Bowl MVP's

Three First team All Pro

Most career wins

Most career touchdown passes

Three time NFL Passing Leader

NFL 2000's All-Decade team

Looking through those stats, it is clear that, at least in the NFL, Brady has no equal. He is head and shoulders above all other quarterbacks. Seven Super Bowl wins does that alone.

The fact that Brady has made it to the championship game ten times is an achievement in itself, let alone winning seven of them. Out of his three losses, two were against Eli Manning and the New York Giants; both times Brady was in position to win the game.

For most people and fans, the only stat they look at when determining which player is the best is championships. Whether it be the NFL, NBA or MLB, championships carry weight in the GOAT conversation.

Brady's accolades have certainly seen him conquer the NFL world, but what about the NBA? This is where Michael Jordan comes in.

For as long as most NBA fans can remember, players have been trying to catch the GOAT of the NBA. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others have tried, and while some say James is now the GOAT, others still clearly think Jordan will never be overtaken.

So let's go through Jordan's accolades during his illustrious NBA career:

Six-time NBA Champion (Never lost an NBA Finals Series)

Six-time NBA Finals MVP

Five-time NBA MVP

14 time NBA All-Star

Ten time NBA Scoring Champion

Nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team

Ten-time NBA First-Team

NBA Rookie of the Year (1988)

The deciding factor in any debate that involves Michael Jordan is that he has been to six NBA Finals and has won all of them while grabbing the MVP of the Finals every time. Talk about clutch.

The knock on LeBron James is that he has lost the NBA Finals whereas Jordan hasn't. That is the case with Brady too. While winning seven Super Bowls is certainly a very impressive thing to do, he has lost three times, yet Jordan didn't once he got to the Finals.

While it is true the NFL is largely dependent on every player pulling their weight and that Brady has no power in stopping opposing offenses, that makes his feats even better. In Jordan's case, he can have an impact at both ends of the court, and if needed can touch the ball on every offensive possession; Brady can't.

Ultimately, it is a personal decision whether Tom Brady surpasses Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete ever or not. But both have valid arguments. At the end of the day, it is what each person prioritizes in the GOAT discussion.

Some will say that both Brady and Jordan are on even ground. If fans still have Jordan above Brady, that may not be for much longer if the legendary quarterback adds another Super Bowl to his already impressive collection.

