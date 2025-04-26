"He should consider his alternatives" - Mike Florio urges Shedeur Sanders to consider return to college football after Day 2 draft disaster

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL draft nightmare went from bad to worse. Day 2 has ended, and Deion Sanders' son still doesn't have an NFL team requiring his services. Five quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel) have been taken off the board, but Shedeur isn't one of them.

Ad

NFL analyst Mike Florio has a wild suggestion for the Colorado QB as Shedeur watched his draft stock (and rookie paycheck) plummet in real time.

“Shedeur should consider his alternatives,” Florio said, pointing to one bold possibility: return to college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While NCAA rules don’t currently allow it, Florio argues that with antitrust laws and NIL money on Shedeur’s side, the rulebook may not hold up in court.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No one has tested it. Shedeur could. If it fails, he could then sign a rookie deal and join whichever team eventually drafts him," Florio said.

Florio even threw a curveball for the 23-year-old - don't return to Colorado. A fresh program, away from Coach Prime, could show scouts he’s more than just Deion’s kid. It’s a risky play, but for Shedeur Sanders, it might just be the comeback story he needs.

Ad

Also read: "Shedeur Sanders gonna be playing in the CFL" - NFL fans react to Seahawks drafting Jalen Milro over Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders' response after going undrafted on day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado's star QB will have to wait another day after sliding past Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. A projected top-10 pick, Coach Prime's son went undrafted for a second straight day.

Ad

Sanders watched Friday’s action come and go without hearing his name. But the 23-year-old QB didn't lash out. Instead, he turned to faith.

“Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” he tweeted shortly after the final pick of Round 3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of Day 1, Shedeur was certain that his name would be called on Day 2.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything's possible. I don't feel that just happened for no reason. Of course, fuel to the fire, and under no circumstances we all noticing, this'll happen. We understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, we gonna be happy regardless. Legendary," said the Colorado QB.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders isn’t just hype or a nepotism product. He delivered in 2024, picking apart defenses for 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, leading Colorado to a 9-4 season.

Also read: "This is Colin Kaepernick all over again" - Stephen A. Smith baffled over Shedeur Sanders' disgraceful draft slide on Day 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place