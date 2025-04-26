  • home icon
"He should consider his alternatives" - Mike Florio urges Shedeur Sanders to consider return to college football after Day 2 draft disaster

By Prasen
Modified Apr 26, 2025 03:42 GMT
Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL draft nightmare went from bad to worse. Day 2 has ended, and Deion Sanders' son still doesn't have an NFL team requiring his services. Five quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel) have been taken off the board, but Shedeur isn't one of them.

NFL analyst Mike Florio has a wild suggestion for the Colorado QB as Shedeur watched his draft stock (and rookie paycheck) plummet in real time.

“Shedeur should consider his alternatives,” Florio said, pointing to one bold possibility: return to college football.

While NCAA rules don’t currently allow it, Florio argues that with antitrust laws and NIL money on Shedeur’s side, the rulebook may not hold up in court.

"No one has tested it. Shedeur could. If it fails, he could then sign a rookie deal and join whichever team eventually drafts him," Florio said.

Florio even threw a curveball for the 23-year-old - don't return to Colorado. A fresh program, away from Coach Prime, could show scouts he’s more than just Deion’s kid. It’s a risky play, but for Shedeur Sanders, it might just be the comeback story he needs.

Shedeur Sanders' response after going undrafted on day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado's star QB will have to wait another day after sliding past Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. A projected top-10 pick, Coach Prime's son went undrafted for a second straight day.

Sanders watched Friday’s action come and go without hearing his name. But the 23-year-old QB didn't lash out. Instead, he turned to faith.

“Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” he tweeted shortly after the final pick of Round 3.
At the end of Day 1, Shedeur was certain that his name would be called on Day 2.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything's possible. I don't feel that just happened for no reason. Of course, fuel to the fire, and under no circumstances we all noticing, this'll happen. We understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, we gonna be happy regardless. Legendary," said the Colorado QB.
Sanders isn’t just hype or a nepotism product. He delivered in 2024, picking apart defenses for 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, leading Colorado to a 9-4 season.

