"This is Colin Kaepernick all over again" - Stephen A. Smith baffled over Shedeur Sanders' disgraceful draft slide on Day 2 

Shedeur Sanders goes undrafted at the end of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. After being projected as a first-round pick for the past two months, his draft stock is in free fall. Five QBs have been taken off the board so far, namely - Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks), and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns).

Stephen A. Smith can't wrap his mind around Shedeur not being picked at the end of Day 2. He tweeted on X:

"This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is @Shedeur not off the board, not drafted yet. Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hatin on @DeionSanders. This kid is a first rounder. In a different way, this is Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. A damn disgrace. I don’t care what anyone says!"

Smith didn't stop there. He had another ready one hour later:

"Someone just texted me this message and they are absolutely correct: “This is a bad look for the NFL. This feels like Kaepernick-level collusion.” All the hard work the NFL League Office puts in to eradicate these kinds of perceptions, only to turn around and watch as the OWNERS look like they’re colluding, messing up everything. What has been done to Shedeur will outshine everything else in this draft. We’ll never believe this is about just talent evaluation again."

It'll be interesting to see which team eventually takes the leap of faith on the 23-year-old signal-caller who had a fantastic 2024 college football season, recording 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders passed over by several teams in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft took a turn for the worse with Shedeur Sanders. He's now looking towards a Day 3 pick in rounds four to seven. The Colorado QB and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been passed over by multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, who opted for Oregon’s DT Derrick Harmon.

The Giants and Saints were also predicted to land Shedeur, but they went with Jaxson Dart (No. 25)and Tyler Shough (No. 40), respectively. The Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Saints were rumored destinations, but none took the plunge.

ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that Sanders’ draft floor is No. 83 overall, held by the Steelers. Pittsburgh passed, too, selecting RB Kaleb Johnson. The Browns opted for Dillon Gabriel at No. 94.

