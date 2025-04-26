"Bronny James kind of disproves the gene theory" - Donald Trump factoring Shedeur Sanders' 'genes' for NFL draft has NBA fans chiming in

On Friday, US President Donald Trump called NFL owners "stupid" and advocated that NFL legend Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, should be drafted "immediately." Trump's tweet went viral, and NBA fans chimed in on the issue, mentioning LA Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James.
A screenshot of Trump's tweet was shared by political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson.
Several fans shared their thoughts on Trump's remarks, with the son of the four-time NBA champion catching strays:
"Bronny James kind of disproves the gene theory," a fan posted.
"If Bronny James can make it to the NBA, Shedeur should definitely be in the NFL," another fan commented.
Other fans disagreed with Trump:
"Genes don’t matter in sports lol. Shedeur is good, but not first round good," one fan said.
"Disagree on this one. Kid needed to be humbled and taken down several notches after he self proclaimed himself to be a "legend" before even stepping foot on an NFL field," a fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, several others said the president should comment about the NFL.
"Not sure PDJT needs to be weighing in on this. Let the owners be owners. Make their choices. Not a winning issue," a fan wrote.
"You are not a football coach, great president though," another fan said.
Shedeur Sanders has been in the headlines recently as he went undrafted on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback was expected to be a lottery pick, but his draft stock has dropped significantly. Rumors emerged that NFL executives saw the QB as "arrogant."
NBA legend Dwayne Wade sends compliment to Shedeur Sanders amid draft setback
On Thursday, following the conclusion of Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, Deion Sanders shared Shedeur Sanders' speech on Instagram. Three-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade reacted to the post, sharing a five-word comment:
"That’s how you handle things," Wade wrote.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason," Sanders said, in part.
Wade has previously defended Sanders in an appearance on Tuesday's "Timeout," saying he needs to be confident, especially in his position.
Sanders' draft stock has been in the headlines lately, prompting responses from NBA fans and a 13-time All-Star.
