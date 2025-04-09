"He’d almost be better off not being drafted": When Caleb Williams’ father Carl voiced complaint against NFL draft order

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was projected to be the top pick in last year’s NFL draft. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears had the No. 1 pick and were looking for a long-term QB after releasing Justin Fields. Before the draft, Bears general manager Ryan Poles met with Williams, but the front office never explicitly revealed its draft intentions.

Ad

Nevertheless, many fans and pundits expected the Bears to select Williams.

However, Caleb Williams’ father, Carl, wasn’t in favor of his son going to the Bears. During an interview with GQ magazine in September 2023, Carl showed disappointment over the NFL’s draft structure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first," Carl said. "The system is completely backwards.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carl was frustrated that his son, Caleb, would start his career with a team that had the league's worst record. For him, it was a step backwards into a chaotic and unstable franchise.

“The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation," Carl said. "The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So, it’s the gift and the curse.”

Ad

Carl even suggested coming back to college football if the situation wasn’t favorable. In Caleb’s case, he had financial leverage courtesy of his NIL deals that helped him. So, holding back on his draft wasn't a bad idea.

“If there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school,” Carl said.

The NFL draft system was designed in a way to level the playing field by giving struggling teams access to game-changing talent. But critics argue it sacrifices individual careers in the process, especially for quarterbacks who often carry the burden of franchises from day one.

Ad

The contrasting rookie seasons of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels

In the case of Caleb Williams, his rookie season showcased flashes of brilliance, but it was also highlighted by his struggles to rebuild the franchise. He passed for 3,541 yards with a completion percentage of 62.5% for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bears finished 4-13.

In contrast, the No. 2 pick of the 2024 draft, Jayden Daniels, had a memorable rookie season with the Washington Commanders. He passed for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while the Commanders finished as the NFC runners-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.