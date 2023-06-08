“He weak” – When Lil Wayne dissed Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger big time

Lil Wayne is an avid Green Bay Packers fan. That doesn't make him the natural rival to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the two played in the Super Bowl, Wayne couldn't resist trolling Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the team.

Wiz Khalifa, another rapper and a Pittsburgh native, has a song out called Black and Yellow. It references the Steelers and the city, so when Wayne needed to diss the team, he borrowed the iconic beat.

In the second verse, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped a relentless diss on the Steelers quarterback:

"Got a call from my homie, this just in. The Packers in the Superbowl, and they better win. They call him Big Ben, but he weak though."

Big Ben, as he is known, is one of the most popular players in recent Steelers history, so this bar didn't sit well with the fan base.

Lil Wayne's brutal roast of the Steelers before Packers Super Bowl win

Had the Steelers beaten the Packers in the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne's remix would have aged incredibly poorly. As it stands, it aged like a fine wine. Here are some of the rest of the lyrics in which he references his Packers or slanders the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers made good on Lil Wayne's song

From the hook:

"Yeah huh-huh, you know what it is. I'm a Cheesehead, y'all n****s Cheez-Whiz. Pittsburgh Steelers, that's nothing. That Superbowl ring, that's stunting."

From the first verse:

"Money green, yellow broad. Aaron Rodgers: MVP award. This is Green Bay, bitch we go hard. This is Packer country, where's your Green card? Terrible towels, that shit is bo-ring. We got the ball, you know we scoring. Pitt going down, say hello to the devil. Just beat the Bears, now we got the Steelers on the schedule."

Following the Ben Roethlisberger diss, Lil Wayne said in the second verse:

"We in Dallas but we Lambeau Leap, h*. Long hair don't care: Clay Matthews. We s******g on these fools, no bathroom. Got a pocket full of big faces. Throw it up, touchdown on Ike Taylor."

The final verse concluded with:

"Huh...big Gs on the helmet. Steel Curtain, what is that, velvet?. If we win, I'm-a throw a Superbowl party. And blow a cigar like Vince Lombardi. I'm in Wisconsin, smoking Amsterdam. Yeah, I'm from New Orleans but I've been a Packers fan. We knocked the Eagles and the Falcons and the Bears off. Now we about to cut Troy Polamalu hair off."

Not many rap songs have so brutally roasted entire NFL teams like this one did.

