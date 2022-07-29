Herschel Walker net worth: How much did ex-Cowboys star turned politician earn in NFL?

Herschel Walker was the biggest NFL and USFL star of his time. Consequently, the running back made the most of his opportunities by becoming one of the top earners in his profession. The former Dallas Cowboys star running back is in the news for his political aspirations, but Walker made his mark early on from his professional football career.

Instead of starting with the NFL as most collegiate athletes do, Herschel Walker signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL for a three-year, $5 million deal in 1983. Walker chose this route because he could leave after his junior year at Georgia and choose which team he wanted to play for rather than wait for the draft.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston to create roster room for WR KaVontae Turpin, person familiar with the decision said. Cowboys officially have signed the past two USFL MVPs: Turpin (2022) and RB Herschel Walker (1985). Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston to create roster room for WR KaVontae Turpin, person familiar with the decision said. Cowboys officially have signed the past two USFL MVPs: Turpin (2022) and RB Herschel Walker (1985).

Although the USFL had a salary cap of $1.8 million, the team owner found a loophole in the cap by signing Walker to a personal services contract. Later, future U.S. President Donald Trump would take over that contract.

While he was an instant star in the USFL, the NFL beckoned and Walker answered. In 1985, the Dallas Cowboys selected Walker in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Dallas then signed him to a five-year, $5 million deal that also included a $1.4 million signing bonus.

Josh Niblett @JoshNiblett One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you @HerschelWalker for blessing us with your words and wisdom. “You know my glory, but do you know my story?” So powerful. Our program will never forget today. #34 #hardwork One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you @HerschelWalker for blessing us with your words and wisdom. “You know my glory, but do you know my story?” So powerful. Our program will never forget today. #34 #hardwork https://t.co/3MEX6z3i99

The Cowboys would then famously trade Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for a treasure trove of draft picks that turned into future NFL Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Darren Woodson. It also yielded players like Russell Maryland and Kevin Smith, who were all instrumental in the Cowboys’ three Super Bowl wins in the early ‘90s.

In all, Herschel Walker earned an estimated $15 million over his 16-year NFL career.

Herschel Walker is the latest NFL player to run for political office

Herschel Walker is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat from the state of Georgia as the Republican nominee. The candidate won the primary in the state and is currently gearing up for the general election, which takes place in November 2022.

Walker will be running against Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. The latest poll projections Warnock to hold a slight edge over Walker by as little as three points.

Former NFL players running for political office is nothing new. Other players that have run include former New Orleans Saints quarterback Heath Shuler, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jack Kemp, and former wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez.

