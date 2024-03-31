Houston Roughnecks UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Houston Roughnecks kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the Memphis Showboats. Coach Curtis "CJ" Johnson will lead the Roughnecks into their first season of the newly formed spring football league.

Houston has named Jarrett Guarantano as its starting quarterback for the 2024 UFL season. The signal caller was part of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and also played for the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Here's a look at the Houston Roughnecks' full roster ahead of the first game of the 2024 UFL season:

Jarrett Guarantano, QB

Nolan Henderson, QB

Reid Sinnett, QB

Tiyon Evans, RB

Kirk Merritt, RB

T. J. Pledger, RB

Mark Thompson, RB

Emmanuel Butler, WR

Keke Chism, WR

Steven Dunbar, WR

Cyril Grayson, WR

Justin Hall, WR

Isiah Hennie, WR

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR

Braedon Bowman, TE

Woody Brandom, TE

Clint Sigg, TE

Cam Carter, T

Avery Gennesy, T

Shamarious Gilmore, G

Brandon Haskin, T

Braylon Jones, T

Jack Kramer, C

Justin Redd, G

Na'Ty Rodgers, T

Ronheen Bingham, DE

Toby Johnson, DT

Carlo Kemp, DE

Glen Logan, DT

Chris Odom, DE

Adam Rodriguez, DE

Olive Sagapolu DT

Keonte Schad, DT

Ethan Westbrooks, DE

Reuben Foster, OLB

Marvin Moody, ILB

Gabriel Sewell Jr, ILB

Jeremiah Tyler, OLB

Corn Elder, CB

Ja'Von Hicks, FS

Jeremiah Johnson, CB

Jai Nunn-Liddell, CB

Jimmy Moreland, CB

Colby Richardson, CB

Markel Roby, FS

Donald Rutledge Jr., SS

Logan Klusman, LS

Hunter Niswander, P

J. J. Molson, K

Houston Roughnecks' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the Houston Roughnecks' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1: March 31 at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: April 7 at D.C, Defenders, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: April 14 at Michigan Panthers, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 4: April 21 vs Arlington Renegades, 2 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: April 27 vs. Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: May 4 at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: May 12 vs. San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 8: May 18 at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 9: May 26 vs. Michigan Panthers, 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 10: June 2 vs. at Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Fans who wish to watch the Houston Roughnecks in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets, which are available on the UFL website.