How to cancel NFL+: Detailing step-by-step procedure

NFL+ is an excellent way to stream live football action, and it gives fans a chance to watch their favorite players and teams in action.

The service is excellent, but sometimes fans want to try something different or need to cancel their subscription. Without further ado, let's get to it.

1. Visit NFL.com and sign in.

2. Go to the Account page once you are already signed in.

3. Click Manage Subscriptions.

4. Click Manage next to your active subscription to open the menu and click Cancel Subscription.

After you end your subscription, you will continue to have access until the end of your current billing period. By ending your subscription, you will not be charged again, and your subscription will not be renewed.

What games are available on NFL+?

NFL+ lets subscribers watch local and primetime games live on mobile devices. That means whatever games are playing in your area on NFL on FOX and NFL on CBS, as well as nationally televised broadcasts, including Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

In addition, live game audio for every game during the NFL season can be listened to through the streaming service. With the audio streams, fans can listen to the home team's broadcast, the away team's broadcast, or the national broadcast of the game.

Preseason action is also included, as the streaming service offers live streams of all out-of-market preseason games. As a bonus, these streams can be watched on all devices.

On the non-game side, NFL+ allows subscribers to watch NFL Network shows live and on-demand, NFL film archives, and more from the NFL library, all ad-free.

NFL+ also gets into the action with the NFL draft, as the streaming service will offer its live coverage of the first round for subscribers.

What devices work with NFL+?

The service is available on all devices that can carry the NFL app. While you can access it via the NFL app, it is not the same thing, and you need a subscription to watch the content.

Preseason games are available on phones, tablets, connected TVs, and computers, but live regular and postseason games are only available on phones and tablets. You cannot watch live regular and postseason games via the service on a TV or computer, but full/condensed replays can be.

