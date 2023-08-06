How does fantasy football scoring work? Breaking down point system for touchdowns, receptions, and more

The 2023 NFL season is almost here and that means fantasy football is nearly back as well. But it never too late to start making strategies and getting ready for the new season, so that you may top your league and beat out your buddies.

To begin your fantasy draft, the first thing you need to know is the scoring system, which differs from that of normal NFL scoring system. So, here's a lowdown of fantasy football is scored across most of the board.

Fantasy football offensive players point scoring system

First, let us start with how offensive players score points. Most of the breakdown occurs per yards or event. For passing, rushing and receiving, points are given per yard. For receiving and rushing, it is a point for 10 yards. For passing, it is one point per 25 yards, which is not surprising because a quarterback is generally expected to have nearly two-and-a-half times the passing yards as their premier receiver.

Other events such as touchdowns garner points, with receving and rushing both valued at six apiece, whereas passing gets four points. Other events like receptions and conversions have different scoring, whereas interceptions and fumbles lose points.

The list is given below.

Passing Yards : 1 point per 25 yards

: 1 point per 25 yards Passing Touchdowns : 4 points

: 4 points Passing Interceptions : -2 points

: -2 points Rushing Yards : 1 point per 10 yards

: 1 point per 10 yards Rushing Touchdowns : 6 points

: 6 points Receptions : 1 points (only if using Points Per Reception i.e. PPR scoring)

: 1 points Receiving Yards : 1 point per 10 yards

: 1 point per 10 yards Receiving Touchdowns : 6 points

: 6 points 2-Point Conversions : 2 points

: 2 points Fumbles Lost : -2 points

: -2 points Fumble Recovered for a Touchdown: 6 points

Fantasy football defense and special teams point scoring systems

On defense and special teams, the point system can vary based on the way one is playing. If one is playing in a D/ST mode (Defense/Special Teams), then the whole unit from an NFL team is drafted and they are scored as a whole.

The scoring begins at 10 points when the game is scoreless and for each team that the offense puts up, the score falls lower, with 21-27 points considered par. Anything more than that accrues negative points.

Events like sacks, interceptions, fumble recovery, safeties, defensive touchdowns, conversion returns and special teams touchdowns also garner points. The full list follows below.

Sacks : 1 point

: 1 point Interceptions : 2 points

: 2 points Fumbles Recovered : 2 points

: 2 points Safeties : 2 points

: 2 points Defensive Touchdowns : 6 points

: 6 points Kick and Punt Return Touchdowns : 6 points

: 6 points 2-Point Conversion Returns : 2 points

: 2 points Points Allowed (0) : 10 points

: 10 points Points Allowed (1-6) : 7 points

: 7 points Points Allowed (7-13) : 4 points

: 4 points Points Allowed (14-20) : 1 points

: 1 points Points Allowed (21-27) : 0 points

: 0 points Points Allowed (28-34) : -1 points

: -1 points Points Allowed (35+): -4 points

The other way is to allow IDP (Individual Defensive Players) to score points, which makes the draft similar to those of offensive players then. Then the score is based on metrics like tackles, pass deflections, interceptions, fumbles among others, whereas sack yardage nets a point for every 10 yards lost by the quarterback.

The details are as follows:

Solo Tackles : 1 point

: 1 point Assisted Tackles : ½ point

: ½ point Sacks : 2 points

: 2 points Sack Yards : 1 point per 10 yards

: 1 point per 10 yards Tackles For Loss : 1 point

: 1 point Quarterback Hits : 1 point

: 1 point Passes Defended : 1 point

: 1 point Interceptions : 3 points

: 3 points Fumbles Forced : 3 points

: 3 points Fumbles Recovered : 3 points

: 3 points Defensive Touchdowns : 6 points

: 6 points 2-Point Conversion Returns: 2 points

For kicking, the points are accrued based on every point after touchdown and field goals. Any goal shorter than 50 yards nets three points, whereas longer variations get five points. The summary is given below:

PAT Made : 1 point

: 1 point FG Made (0-49 yards) : 3 points

: 3 points FG Made (50+ yards): 5 points

Now that you know about the scoring system, you can go and play to your heart's content. We are sure that your strategies will ensure you come out at the top.

