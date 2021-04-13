NFL: What happened to Britt Reid on February 4th, 2021?

Just a day before the Kansas City Chiefs left for Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV, Britt Reid, the son of the team's head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a serious accident.

Britt, who is also an assistant coach for the Chiefs, did not travel to Florida due to the incident. There's a dark cloud hanging over the Reid family and it has NFL fans wondering, what happened on February 4, 2021?

NFL: How did Britt Reid's life change on February 4, 2021?

Britt Reid and Ariel Young

Britt Reid was traveling southbound on Interstate 435, but on the ramp to the highway, he struck a Chevrolet Impala that crashed further into a Chevrolet Traverse, injuring its occupants.

The Impala had run out of gas and the man with the Traverse was there helping.

The Jackson Co. (MO) prosecuting attorney has charged former #Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid with Class D felony DWI and states medical records revealed a .113 serum blood alcohol concentration. pic.twitter.com/hDdZRTg1Gq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 12, 2021

Neither driver suffered any injuries upon impact. But one of the two minors in the backseat of the Traverse suffered serious injuries from the crash and was rushed to a local hospital.

Five-year-old Ariel Young, one of the two minors in the Traverse, sustained a serious brain injury due to the crash. Ariel's aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, created a GoFundMe page to seek financial aid for her medical expenses. Here's a recent update on Ariel's health from the page:

March 27, 2021: "Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don't let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don't know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."

The GoFundMe page has raised $545,544 for Ariel Young. It has 13.5k donors, 24.4k shares, and 13.8k followers supporting the child and her family. Ariel's GoFundMe page was set up to help her family pay for medical expenses.

NFL: Britt Reid could serve time in prison

When the officers arrived at the scene, Britt Reid told the officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription drug called Adderall. According to WDAF-TV Fox News, the police officers conducted a sobriety test and noticed four clues of impairment.

Reid also told officers that he had two or three drinks before getting behind the wheel. Britt Reid's blood alcohol concentration was .113 above the legal limit of .08, according to the probable cause report.

Reid was honest and upfront with the police about the situation. When the incident was analyzed further, it came to light that Britt Reid was traveling at 83.9 mph before colliding with the two vehicles.

Britt Reid is being charged with a Class D felony and could face up to one-to-seven years in jail if he's convicted. The Jackson County Prosecutors are requesting the bond to be set at $100,000 for Reid.

Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave by the Kansas City Chiefs as they continue to investigate the incident.