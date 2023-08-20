How long will DeMarvion Overshown be out? Cowboys suffer massive injury blow ahead of 2023 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is likely out for the 2023 NFL season. The rookie linebacker went down in Saturday's preseason game. He had made a tackle on the game's second drive, after which he failed to get back on his feet, even on the sideline.

Although he could eventually walk off the field alone, he took the off-the-field cart into the locker room for further evaluation. It is feared that Overshown has torn his right ACL. Hence he will likely miss the entirety of his rookie season.

DeMarvion Overshown college football timeline

DeMarvion Overshown has always been a talented defender and was heavily recruited coming out of high school. He chose the University of Texas at Austin and rejected other big-name schools.

Overshown started his college career as a backup safety, appearing in 17 games while registering 19 tackles, two sacks, and one interception over two years.

However, before his junior year in 2020, he returned to his favorite position, the linebacker slot. He started all 10 games, recording 60 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Rather than toss his name in the hat for the 2021 NFL Draft, Overshown returned to Texas for his fourth season at the collegiate level. It proved to be a masterstroke as he put up college football career highs in year five. He totaled a stat line of 74 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, two pass breakups, and one blocked kick.

Overshown decided to use up his last year of college eligibility and return for year five. Hence, as a super senior in Texas, he featured in 12 games and had career highs across the board.

He hurled in a stat line of 96 tackles, four sacks, and five pass breakups. He also earned first-team All-Big 12 for good measure. At the end of the year, he finally declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Overshown in the third round, thus fulfilling his childhood dream of being drafted into the National Football League.

What now for the Dallas Cowboys and DeMarvion Overshown?

For the Cowboys, they just lost a potential stud at the linebacker position. DeMarvion Overshown could have been an asset on the Cowboys' signature choking defense, thanks to his versatility and maturity despite being a rookie. He was fabulous in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cowboys' fans will be left to wonder what might have been.

For Overshown, the rookie must undergo extensive rehab and focus on resting the knee in the coming months. Only after that will he be able to take to the training pitch. ACL injuries aren't trivial, so he'll need top-tier discipline and medical assistance to return to his pre-injury form.

