How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift been to? Exploring Travis Kelce's W-L record with his girlfriend in attendance

Pop music sensation Taylor Swift has regularly attended Kansas City Chiefs games since she began dating Travis Kelce. The 12-time Grammy award winner first made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3 when Kansas City beat the Chicago Bears.

Swift has made it a habit to watch the Chiefs games from the stands to support her boyfriend. She's also traveled across the country to different NFL stadiums to get a glimpse of the tight end in action.

Most recently, Swift was in the stands at Arrowhead to watch Kansas City's 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. She's been to 10 Chiefs games this season and is expected to make at least one more appearance as the team hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look at Kansas City Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift in attendance

Taylor Swift has become a regular in attendance for Cheifs games this season

In the 10 Kansas City games that Taylor Swift has attended, the Chiefs have an impressive 7-3 record. Moreover, Travis Kelce has played in all those games.

Here's a look at all the Chiefs results when Taylor Swift has been in attendance for their matchups:

Sept. 24, 2023: Chiefs win 41-10 vs. Bears Oct. 1, 2023: Chiefs win 23-20 at Jets Oct. 12, 2023: Chiefs win 18-8 vs. Broncos Oct. 20, 2023: Chiefs win 31-17 vs. Chargers Dec. 3, 2023: Chiefs lose 27-19 at Green Bay Dec. 10, 2023: Chiefs lose 20-17 vs. Bills Dec. 17, 2023: Chiefs win 27-17 at New England Dec 25, 2023: Chiefs lose 20-14 vs. Raiders Dec. 31, 2023: Chiefs win 25-17 vs. Bengals Jan. 13, 2024: Chiefs win 26-7 vs. Dolphins

The three losses that the Chiefs suffered with Swift in the stands came against the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Notably, Swift faced some backlash when Kansas City lost two games in a row in December. However, the music icon didn't make much of the noise around her at the time and continued to appear for the Chiefs games in the stadiums.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Divisional Round game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans in Buffalo can catch the game on local TV channel WIVB

Fans without cable access can livestream the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo)

: CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV