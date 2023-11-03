Brittany Mahomes shells out $50,000 for VIP suite at Chiefs games with Taylor Swift: Report

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have gone viral shortly after their appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. The two seem to have forged a relationship, even hanging out outside the stadium.

Of course, fans have been able to capture their moments on camera, mostly due to their comfortable space up at the VIP suite.

Apparently, Brittany Mahomes (and Taylor Swift now) have to pay for their own VIP suite and luxury at all arenas.

In a recent TikTok video, Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen busted a few myths about wives getting their own free suite or tickets for games. Apparently, everyone has to pay, even if it is for regular bad seats.

The VIP suites which Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift stay in apparently cost anything around $18,000 to $50,000.

Replying to a question about family rooms at stadiums, Chanen said:

“No. I feel like this is a common misconception because a lot of the times whenever you see families on TV, it’s because they’re catching a glimpse of them in their suites or where they’re sitting at with their families. But it’s not free. The regular bad seats aren’t free, let alone the suites".

Adding more details about the suites, Chanen said:

"I would say like the cheapest suite you can get is like maybe $18,000 to $20,000. Which honestly isn't a bad deal when you really think about it. Basically, I know there's a lot of girls on teams that will like, get together, they'll get 20 girls, and they'll all pay like $1,000. They get a nice suite together because then it's like $1,000 instead of $20,000."

She revealed that they have rooms they can meet in after games for dinner or so, but nothing as such is assigned to the wives. However, Chanen revealed that a few suites are $50,000:

"The 50k ones are 🔥 tho & kinda worth it," she wrote.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have formed a friendship as the 2023 season continues

Starting with a few get-togethers and dinners in Kansas City and New York, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift seem to have become friends over the course of a few weeks.

The two even seem to have a special handshake together, debuting it from their suite at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Furthermore, a US Weekly report revealed that Brittany is reportedly thrilled about her new friendship with Taylor.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

As the 2023 season continues, one can expect more viral moments from Brittany and the Wonderland singer.