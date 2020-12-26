How many NFL games are on today?

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season will not have a Thursday Night Football Game. Instead they will start Week 16 on Christmas Day with a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams still have a lot to play for in the 2020 NFL Season.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to complete the perfect comeback season after starting the 2020 NFL Season off rough. New Orleans Saints are looking to end their 2020 NFL Season strong with two wins in Week 16 and Week 17. This will be the first game for the NFL on Christmas Day since the 2017 NFL Season.

Vikings-Saints today will be the first game played on a Friday since Christmas Day 2009, when the Chargers beat the Titans. After today, there will have been an NFL game on all seven days this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2020

Lets take a look at the only game that will be played on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season.

NFL Week 16 Christmas Day: (6-8) Minnesota Vikings vs (10-4) New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints are having a rough two weeks they're on a two game losing streak for the first time since Week 2 and Week 3 of the 2020 NFL Season. If history repeats itself the Saints could be in for a good playoff run.

Week 16 Of The 2020 NFL Season Kicks Off This Afternoon As Kirk Cousins And The 6-8 Minnesota Vikings Head To Mercedes- Benz Stadium To Battle Drew Brees And The 10-4 New Orleans Saints In A Christmas Day Special. pic.twitter.com/Bv3gpZpJSH — Darien Rufus (@DarienRufus44) December 25, 2020

After the New Orleans Saints lost two consecutive games in Week 2 and Week 3 they ripped off a nine game winning streak. New Orleans is hoping that this happens again. It would be a great start on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings are also hoping that history repeats itself. The last time the Minnesota Vikings lost two straight games they ripped off a three game winning streak. If the Minnesota Vikings can record another winning streak after two straight losses. Minnesota needs to win the next two games and also needs help from other teams to make the Playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Key Injuries

Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries:

FB: C.J. Ham, Questionable (quadriceps)

LB: Eric Kendricks, Out (calf)

LB: Todd Davis, Questionable (ribs)

LB: Troy Dye, Out (concussion/hamstring)

DE: Jalyn Holmes, OUT (groin)

New Orleans Saints Key Injuries:

WR: Tre'Quan Smith, Out (ankle)

DE: Trey Hendrickson, Questionable (neck)

S: Marcus Williams, Questionable (ankle)

DT: Malcom Brown, Questionable (calf)

C: Nick Easton, Out (concussion)

The New Orleans Saints would be hit the worst with an injury to star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Drew Brees finally made a come back from his injury just to find out that his top wide receiver would miss the rest of the season. This game will determine the Minnesota Vikings playoff chances. Sit back relax and enjoy the only NFL game being played on Christmas Day today.