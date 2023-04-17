How many NIL deals did Zay Flowers have? All you need to know about the top 2023 WR prospect’s endorsements

Before the start of the previous season, Zay Flowers reportedly received six-figure bids through intermediaries, with one offer reaching $600,000. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, he declined each of them.

The abundance of money made by college football is now more easily accessible to athletes than ever before, thanks to the possibilities provided by name, image, and likeness deals.

Multiple General Managers and NFL Executives that league sources have spoken to say that Flowers has separated himself as the top wide receiver in this year's draft.

Zay Flowers signed an NIL agreement with the nearby McGovern Auto business in April 2022. The organization, which is run by Boston College alums, gave Flowers a brand-new BMW. The 22-year-old was given an X6M BMW in silver with a crimson interior and 22-inch black rims. The car is estimated to be worth $90,000.

Flowers has also collaborated with companies including Candy Digital and Dunkin. He has a $415K annual NIL value.

How good was Zay Flowers at Boston College?

Zay Flowers participated in all 13 of Boston College's games during his first year on the team. Flowers' selection to the All-ACC First Team in 2020 further proved his big-play prowess. All of his 22 receptions and three scores came from 25 yards or more.

Flowers saw a slight setback in 2021, but that did not stop schools from approaching him in the offseason that followed. The teams made Flowers a substantial NIL offer in an effort to sign the pass-catching prodigy. He chose to return despite being offered six figures, claiming loyalty as the main justification.

Flowers saw the benefits as he recorded career highs in every category in 2022. He was once more selected to the All-ACC First Team for his 1,077 yards, 78 catches, and 12 TDs. His 78 catches matched the school mark for a single season, and the 12 scores he recorded were the most in the program's history.

Many scouts reportedly view Flowers as the “top WR” in this year’s Draft.



Many scouts reportedly view Flowers as the "top WR" in this year's Draft. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that Flowers has been "surging" up Draft boards.

Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, and Jalin Hyatt are the four top receiving candidates in this year's draft. All have a more talented supporting cast than Flowers had at Boston College; BC finished 3-9 in 2022.

Flowers has strong WR2 potential etched all over his analytical assessment. Over the course of his collegiate career, Flowers has recorded 200 catches for more than 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. He should reach his peak quicker than most of his draft peers, thanks to his experience and well-honed abilities.

