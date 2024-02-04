How many people are expected to watch Super Bowl 2024?

The stage is set for Super Bowl 2024, with two of the best teams in the league poised to earn the most significant honor in American football. The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to reports, at least 110 million people will watch next weekend's Super Bowl 2024. That means the Super Bowl is projected to see 5 million fewer viewers than last year, as 115.1 million people watched Super Bowl 2023.

Fans will get the chance to see their heroes in action. The Kansas City Chiefs will field perennial Pro Bowlers such as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. At the same time, the San Francisco 49ers are loaded with talent on offense and defense; names, like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa, readily come to mind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It'll be a contest between two offensive-minded head coaches, Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan, and it should be an excellent advertisement for the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Where can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on TV?

The broadcasting rights for Super Bowl 2024 belong to CBS, so you can catch the big game live on CBS this year. Furthermore, the NFL will try something new this year, as it is partnering with Nickelodeon to provide a kids-friendly slime-centric alternative broadcast.

CBS and Nickelodeon are set to collaborate to infuse kid-themed elements into the game broadcast, adding virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters. Alternative ads are selling out rapidly for the Nickelodeon broadcast, as R-rated movies and ads about alcohol will not be broadcast on Nickelodeon.

Expand Tweet

49ers vs Chiefs: Can I stream Super Bowl 2024?

Streaming enthusiasts have quite several options to stream the Super Bowl. Fan favorites include FuboTV, DAZN, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu. Also, they could steam the big game on Paramount+.

Also, mobile viewers could watch the game using the CBS Sports mobile app with a cable subscription.

Here's a summary of what you need to know about the big game:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon