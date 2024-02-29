How many picks do Cardinals have in 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals have had another season to forget in the just concluded 2023-24 NFL season.

The franchise started the year with a whimper and ended with more questions than answers, snagging the fourth overall pick due to their putrid 4-13 regular season record. Hence, the team will get the chance to reload for the 2024 season and beyond.

In this article, we examine how many picks the team has and what their needs are ahead of the drafting process. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

2024 NFL Draft: How many Draft picks do the Cardinals have?

The Arizona Cardinals have 13 draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The franchise has been stacking up picks in the past few years and will get the chance to alter their trajectory with an impressive haul of picks.

The Cardinals need to improve on both sides of the ball and even the special teams department. The upcoming NFL Combine will be crucial for the Cardinals, as they will get the chance to scope out potential picks at proximity.

Arizona Cardinals Draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the Cardinals' picks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

First round

First round (from the Houston Texans)

Second round

Third round

Third round (from the Houston Texans)

Third round (from the Tennessee Titans)

Fourth round

Fifth round

Fifth round (compensatory pick)

Fifth round (compensatory pick)

Fifth round (from the Houston Texans)

Sixth round (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Seventh round (from the New York Giants)

Arizona Cardinals team needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Like every other team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals have their fair share of urgent needs ahead of the Draft. Here's a look at three positions that need filling up:

#1 Wide receiver

The WR1 position for the Cardinals has been vacant since the departure of DeAndre Hopkins in 2023. Hopkins was a crucial weapon for Kyler Murray, and his departure has left a gaping hole on offense.

However, there's a readymade replacement for the future Hall of Famer: Ohio State Buckeyes ace Marvin Harrison Jr. The speedy wide receiver is the son of an NFL legend and Hall of Famer.

Scouts say that he could end up better than his dad. Indeed, the Cardinals won't mess this up, especially considering that the top three teams in the draft will likely go for the quarterback prospects instead.

#2 Offensive tackle

Kyler Murray has developed a penchant for running for his life in the pocket. That's utterly unfortunate, with the Pro Bowler suffering numerous avoidable injuries. Murray can only reach his potential if he's adequately protected, and that's why the offensive tackle position should be a significant priority.

Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson could be the perfect prospect for the Cardinals in a position of great need. Henderson is a winner, and his skill set should translate well to the NFL.

#3 Quarterback

The QB position is less pressing a need than the ones mentioned above. Getting a stellar backup for Kyler Murray could be the difference between being in limbo and earning a postseason spot, though.

Several decent quarterbacks are invited to the NFL Combine. But we have to focus on 2024 Senior Bowl MVP Spencer Rattler, who was once considered the best QB in the Draft class.

He has shown glimpses of his star-like ability with South Carolina. Snagging Spencer Rattler with a day two or three pick to become Kyler Murray's backup would be a masterstroke by the Cardinals' front office.