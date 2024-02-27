How many picks do Giants have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Joe Schoen

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants have their work cut out. The Giants did not build on a promising 2022-23 NFL season, and they became one of the most disappointing franchises in the just concluded 2023-24 season.

One great way to reset a franchise is through the NFL draft, and Giants fans will hope their franchise will ace it this year. So, without further ado, let's look at the Giants' picks ahead of the upcoming draft process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Giants have?

The New York Giants have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft, which will be held in Detroit, Michigan, between April 25 and 27. The Brian Daboll-coached franchise controls all its picks ahead of the upcoming draft.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Furthermore, the Giants snagged a second-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Leonard Williams and shipped their seventh-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals for Isaiah Simmons.

New York Giants draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the New York Giants' picks ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 2, Pick 47 (via the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 70

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 6, Pick 184

Who did the Giants pick in 2023?

The New York Giants had seven picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Let's examine how they used up their selections last year:

Round 1, Pick 24 - Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland

Round 2, Pick 57 - John Michael Schmitz, Center, Minnesota

Round 3, Pick 73 (from the Los Angeles Rams via the Houston Texans) - Jalin Hyatt, Wide receiver, Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 172 - Eric Gray, Running back, Oklahoma

Round 6, Pick 209 (from the Kansas City Chiefs) - Trey Hawkins, Defensive back, Old Dominion

Round 7, Pick 243 - Jordan Riley, Defensive tackle, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 254 - Gervarrius Owens, Safety, Houston

The New York Giants faithful will hope the franchise selects impactful players in the upcoming draft. The 2023 draft was highlighted by the Giants trading up in the first round to choose Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

Banks had a decent rookie season and is poised to have a respectable career with the Giants. The Terrapins product missed only two games in his rookie year and ended the season with a stat line of two interceptions and six pass breakups, among other stats.