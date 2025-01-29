How many radio stations will cover the 2025 Super Bowl? Exploring coverage list for Chiefs-Eagles clash

The stage is set for the 2025 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs and Eagles are no strangers to meeting in the big game. They faced off in 2023, with the Chiefs coming out as winners in their fixture. Hence, the Eagles will aim to get revenge against the Chiefs and earn just the second Super Bowl win in their illustrious history.

With the big game around the corner, let's learn more about how to listen via radio.

How many radio stations will cover the 2025 Super Bowl?

At least two major radio stations will cover the 2025 Super Bowl between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles.

Westwood One Sports, which has been the home radio station of the NFL for over four decades, will cover the Chiefs-Eagles game.

Furthermore, SiriusXM is a decent alternative for Westwood One Sports. It is a dedicated radio platform that broadcasts NFL games every week and is available for subscribers at $1 for each three months. Aside from broadcasting the NFL, SiriusXM showcases college football, NBA, NHL, MLB and other major American sports leagues.

How did the Chiefs and Eagles get to the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a phenomenal regular season. They finished first in the stacked AFC with a 15-2 record. The Chiefs' only losses in the 2024 regular season were against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. continued their stellar form in the playoffs, defeating the Houston Texans in the divisional round. They then got back against the Buffalo Bills in a dicey AFC championship game at the Arrowhead Stadium. They'll now face off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a chance to win a historic three-peat at the Superdome.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a great regular season and finished as NFC East champs. They ended the regular season with a 14-3 record, tasting defeat to only the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

The Eagles started their playoff campaign with a statement win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card game. They then outlasted the Los Angeles Rams in a tricky divisional-round game. Their most recent victory was by far the best, as they ended the Washington Commanders' fairytale run by dropping a staggering 55 points on their defense in the NFC championship game. Next up is a grudge matchup against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

