How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 1

The 2024 NFL draft is on the horizon, and over 200 prospects will hear their names called. These players will fulfill lifetime goals by entering the league.

The draft will have one round of selections on Day 1. The rest of the draft will be completed on Days 2 and 3. Round 1 will occur on Thursday.

On Day 1, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce every selection on the Detroit stage. On Friday and Saturday, a combination of league executives, ex-players and special guests will announce the drafted players.

All 32 teams will get the chance to change the trajectory of their franchises over the three days.

2024 NFL draft order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 1

Here's a list of the entire first-round draft order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

The 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts an eventful first-round feat. J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

With the NFL draft on the horizon, it's high time we utilized the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator. This tool predicts where prospects will fall in the upcoming draft.

The Minnesota Vikings are selecting Michigan Wolverines quarterback J. J. McCarthy with the 22nd overall pick, a steal so late in the first round.

Here's a look at the rest of the simulated first-round draft picks:

