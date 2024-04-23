  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 1

How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 1

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 23, 2024 19:57 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 1

The 2024 NFL draft is on the horizon, and over 200 prospects will hear their names called. These players will fulfill lifetime goals by entering the league.

The draft will have one round of selections on Day 1. The rest of the draft will be completed on Days 2 and 3. Round 1 will occur on Thursday.

On Day 1, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce every selection on the Detroit stage. On Friday and Saturday, a combination of league executives, ex-players and special guests will announce the drafted players.

All 32 teams will get the chance to change the trajectory of their franchises over the three days.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

2024 NFL draft order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 1

Here's a list of the entire first-round draft order:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

The 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts an eventful first-round feat. J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

With the NFL draft on the horizon, it's high time we utilized the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator. This tool predicts where prospects will fall in the upcoming draft.

The Minnesota Vikings are selecting Michigan Wolverines quarterback J. J. McCarthy with the 22nd overall pick, a steal so late in the first round.

Here's a look at the rest of the simulated first-round draft picks:

The 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings
The 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?