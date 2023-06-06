How many Super Bowls did Michael Oher go to? Revisiting the popular ex-NFL star's career

Michael Oher showcased immense talent throughout his rollercoaster-like, eight-year NFL career spanning from 2009 to 2016. Following the Baltimore Ravens' triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, he secured his first and only Super Bowl championship.

Oher was a part of the 2016 Super Bowl-losing Carolina Panthers team, which was defeated by the Denver Broncos 24-10.

Throughout his career, Oher participated in two Super Bowls, winning one as a starter with the Ravens in 2013 and reaching another in 2016. His eight-year tenure in the NFL is a remarkable achievement for anyone, particularly considering his challenging background. As a late first-round pick, he fulfilled all the expectations the Ravens could have had.

The movie "The Blind Side," which depicted Oher's life story, was released in theaters the same year he was drafted. Oher faced a difficult upbringing in West Memphis, with his mother Denise struggling with drug and alcohol addictions, and his father Michael Sr. frequently incarcerated.

When Michael Oher was seven, he saw the 1993 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls. He was motivated by that show to pursue athletics and ultimately rise above his humble background.

When Michael Oher was 16, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy took him in. At 17, they became Oher's official guardians.

From the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where he played college football, Oher was picked by the Baltimore Ravens as the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft after he earned unanimous All-American honors. Oher also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers. Over the course of his NFL career, which spanned eight years, he made 110 starts.

What is Michael Oher’s net worth in 2023?

When Michael Oher was an NFL player, he made $34.17 million. He signed the first of his agreements as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens, earning $13,495,000 in five years of service. He earned $5 million during his single year with the Tennessee Titans. In addition, during his two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, he earned $14,675,000. As of 2023, Oher's net worth is estimated at $20 million.

