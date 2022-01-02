How many times did Dan Reeves go to the Super Bowl?

For NFL fans, the first day of 2022 brought some sad news as we lost Dan Reeves at the age of 77. Dan Reeves found success in the NFL, both as a player and as a coach. He played his entire career as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys from 1965 to 1972. He joined the organization as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach of the Denver Broncos, who he made into perrenial contenders. He was also the head coach of the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons and retired in 2003 after 38 years in the NFL.

During a career that spanned nearly four decades, Dan Reeves reached multiple Super Bowls as both a player and a coach. We look back on the sum total of his Super Bowl appearances and briefly touch on his experience in those appearances.

Dan Reeves: A Super Bowl regular

Dan Reeves played for 8 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as a player. He made it to two consecutive Super Bowls during his time there in 1970 and 1971. He was part of the victorious team in the latter edition.

In 1972, as he transitioned to becoming an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys, further success followed. Dan Reeves made it to three Super Bowls as assistant coach: in 1975, 1977 and 1978. He was victorious in 1977, making it his only Super Bowl win in a coaching capacity.

Having reached a total of five Super Bowls in Dallas, he then became the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He was responsible for making them the dominant team in the AFC in the 1980s and the most consistent team in that decade. During his time, Dan Reeves guided the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1989. While he failed to win any of those games, he succeeded in laying a foundation for the team to come in future years and was a mentor to John Elway, their franchise quarterback who would win Denver's first championships in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

He would, then, go on to coach the New York Giants but did not reach a Super Bowl with them. Dan Reeves would rediscover his Midas touch when he became the Atlanta Falcons head coach and guided them to the Super Bowl at the culmination of the 1998 season. It was the Falcons' first ever appearance in the Super Bowl, but Dan Reeves fell short at the final hurdle again.

Dan Reeves was part of nine Super Bowl appearances in total. He won two of them, one as a player and one as an assistant coach, both as an integral part of the Dallas Cowboys. His legacy has lived on and will continue to do so in all the organizations that were fortunate to have him.

