How many times has a Super Bowl gone into overtime? Revisiting the longest Big Games in NFL history

Only one Super Bowl game has gone into overtime since the inception of the NFL. That game is one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, with the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI.

The win is synonymous with the term "28-3," as the Tom Brady-led Patriots came back from being three scores down to pull off a remarkable victory. In overtime, the Patriots earned the kickoff after winning the coin toss and scored a TD to win the title.

The game is one of the critical points of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dynasty and is a reference point for the Atlanta Falcons' inability to finish the job. Numerous media outlets regard the game as the greatest Super Bowl of all time, and NFL.com's "100 Greatest Games" ranks it as the ninth-greatest game and the fourth-highest among Super Bowls in league history.

What are the Super Bowl overtime rules

The overtime rules in the Super Bowl are not different from the rules in the regular season. Both franchises have the chance to possess the football. The next score wins if the match is tied after each franchise's possession.

Furthermore, if the team that kicks off in overtime scores on defense (safety or touchdown) or special teams (safety or touchdown), the game is over.

Also, if the match is even at the end of one overtime period or the second franchise's first possession still happens, a second overtime will begin where the first period left off. That will reoccur until a winner emerges.

Super Bowl winners since 2000

Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, here's a list of the Super Bowl game winners since the turn of the century:

2023: Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Los Angeles Rams

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020: Kansas City Chiefs

2019: New England Patriots

2018: Philadelphia Eagles

2017: New England Patriots

2016: Denver Broncos

2015: New England Patriots

2014: Seattle Seahawks

2013: Baltimore Ravens

2012: New York Giants

2011: Green Bay Packers

2010: New Orleans Saints

2009: Pittsburgh Steelers

2008: New York Giants

2007: Indianapolis Colts

2006: Pittsburgh Steelers

2005: New England Patriots

2004: New England Patriots

2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2002: New England Patriots

2001: Baltimore Ravens

2000: St. Louis Rams