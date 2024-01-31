How many times has a Super Bowl gone into overtime? Revisiting the longest Big Games in NFL history

Only one Super Bowl game has gone into overtime since the inception of the NFL. That game is one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, with the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI.
The win is synonymous with the term "28-3," as the Tom Brady-led Patriots came back from being three scores down to pull off a remarkable victory. In overtime, the Patriots earned the kickoff after winning the coin toss and scored a TD to win the title.
The game is one of the critical points of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dynasty and is a reference point for the Atlanta Falcons' inability to finish the job. Numerous media outlets regard the game as the greatest Super Bowl of all time, and NFL.com's "100 Greatest Games" ranks it as the ninth-greatest game and the fourth-highest among Super Bowls in league history.
What are the Super Bowl overtime rules
The overtime rules in the Super Bowl are not different from the rules in the regular season. Both franchises have the chance to possess the football. The next score wins if the match is tied after each franchise's possession.
Furthermore, if the team that kicks off in overtime scores on defense (safety or touchdown) or special teams (safety or touchdown), the game is over.
Also, if the match is even at the end of one overtime period or the second franchise's first possession still happens, a second overtime will begin where the first period left off. That will reoccur until a winner emerges.
Super Bowl winners since 2000
Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, here's a list of the Super Bowl game winners since the turn of the century:
- 2023: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2022: Los Angeles Rams
- 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2019: New England Patriots
- 2018: Philadelphia Eagles
- 2017: New England Patriots
- 2016: Denver Broncos
- 2015: New England Patriots
- 2014: Seattle Seahawks
- 2013: Baltimore Ravens
- 2012: New York Giants
- 2011: Green Bay Packers
- 2010: New Orleans Saints
- 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2008: New York Giants
- 2007: Indianapolis Colts
- 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2005: New England Patriots
- 2004: New England Patriots
- 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2002: New England Patriots
- 2001: Baltimore Ravens
- 2000: St. Louis Rams