How much is the average NFL season ticket?

The 2021-2022 NFL season is approximately three months away. Most NFL franchises have announced that they'll be opening their stadiums to maximum capacity. NFL single-game tickets are on sale, and fans will need to jump on them quickly before they're gone.

There are many great games scheduled for the upcoming season, and NFL fans are eagerly trying to get their hands on tickets. It's hard to predict the future and how the pandemic will pan out, but the NFL is currently planning the 2021 season assuming that the virus will be under control by Week 1.

Let's take a look at how much the average ticket will cost an NFL fan in 2021.

What's the average price for a single-game ticket in 2021?

Oakland Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders have the most expensive ticket prices for the 2021-2022 season. If a Raiders fan wants to attend a home game, they'll spend on average about $373 per ticket. The New England Patriots come in second with tickets costing $245 per seat. Here's the top ten average single-game ticket cost by team:

Top 10 Average Single Game Ticket Prices for 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their new stadium in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't allow fans to attend. With teams opening up their stadiums to maximum capacity, it will be the first time the Raiders will have fans watching them play in Las Vegas.

The crown jewel of the Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium preview center at Town Square is this large replica of the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/IjokP3BC4V — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 3, 2018

What are the most expensive games to attend during the 2021 NFL season?

Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady will return to New England to battle his former team during the 2021 season. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots will be the most-watched game of the 2021 season.

Another NFL game that fans are looking forward to is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Green Bay Packers. But if Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, that game could become less important to fans.

The most anticipated game on the 2021 schedule? October 3rd: Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football (Week 4).



Listen to the full schedule release breakdown now:



APPLE PODCASTS: https://t.co/bUf9WkulFF



Or SPOTIFY:https://t.co/TxUAKn6O7k pic.twitter.com/CrTCxixtGz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 14, 2021

Here are the top ten most expensive games to attend during the 2021-2022 NFL season:

Top 10 most expensive games to attend during the 2021 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders feature six times on the list. It may surprise some fans because the Raiders haven't had many playoff appearances in recent years. Las Vegas is trying to make up for the numbers they lost from not having fans in 2020.

If an NFL fan wants to attend a game during the 2021 season, they'll need to loosen their wallets because it will not be cheap.