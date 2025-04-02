How much cap space do the Vikings have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings had a sensational 2024 regular season. The franchise put away any worries of a regression without Kirk Cousins as Sam Darnold led the team to a 14-3 regular season record. However, the Vikings endured a quick exit in the playoffs, losing to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

The Vikings have one of the most efficient front offices in the NFC, and it'll be interesting to see what they do next in the offseason. With the 2025 NFL draft a few weeks away, let's look at how much cap space the Vikings have to work with.

How much cap space do the Minnesota Vikings have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Minnesota Vikings have $17,121,238 in cap space. They are actively spending $251,619,202 and have $15,313,363 in dead money.

The Vikings made the business decision to let Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold walk. Darnold has since joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal. The Vikings used the salary cap savings to re-sign key members of their roster.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returns on a three-year, $66 million deal and running back Aaron Jones Sr. is back on a two-year deal worth $20 million. Also, major external signings are offensive guard Will Fries, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, center Ryan Kelly and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

What are the Vikings' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Minnesota Vikings' five most pressing draft needs are cornerback, offensive line, safety, linebacker, and defensive line. They have just four picks to fill these needs.

The Vikings' biggest need is at the secondary. They could use a new cornerback and safety in this year's draft.

The Vikings should take a closer look at Michigan Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson in the lead-up to the draft. Johnson is one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft, and he has the potential to be a Day 1 starter.

Furthermore, the Vikings need to invest in a potential replacement for the evergreen Harrison Smith.

Smith is 36, and it's only a matter of time before he leaves the scene. Getting a high-potential safety in this draft will be key, as such a player can learn from Smith in 2025 and potentially take his spot in a season or two.

Also, getting depth-caliber pieces on the offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker should improve their playoff odds. The Vikings look set for contention for the foreseeable future.

