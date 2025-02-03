How much do NFL owners make for winning the Super Bowl? Exploring league's payout ahead of the Big Game

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar empire and every team is worth over a billion dollars. Teams are owned by some of the world's most ambitious individuals and families.

Each season, all 32 teams aim to win the Super Bowl. There's just one winner, and this season's winner will either be two-time reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, or NFC powerhouse, the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that in mind, let's consider how much NFL owners make for a Super Bowl win.

How much do NFL owners make for a Super Bowl win?

According to Sports Illustrated, NFL owners are not paid a fixed sum for a Super Bowl win. Instead, the value of winning the biggest game in professional football can be found off the Gridiron.

According to the report, Super Bowl-winning franchises see an increase in value following the big game. That value will improve the owners' net worth when expenses are paid off and shareholders are credited.

For instance, the Robert Kraft-owned New England Patriots were worth $464 million at the turn of the century. They hadn't won a Super Bowl yet, as it was before the launch of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era.

However, 24 years and six Super Bowls later, the Patriots are now worth $7.4 billion. This represents a 1,500% increase following two decades of dominating the league. Such is the value of a couple of Super Bowls to the pockets of the NFL's mega-rich owners.

Do players get bonuses for winning the Super Bowl?

Yes, players get a bonus if they win the Super Bowl. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players will receive a $178,000 bonus for winning Super Bowl 59. Of course, losers will get a decent amount, but they'll be made to deal with watching their opponents hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Kansas City Chiefs go into this season's finale aiming to be the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive big games. They'll fancy their chances after playoff wins against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills secured their ticket to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be eager to add to their dynasty with a win over a familiar foe.

Standing in their way will be a Philadelphia Eagles side eager for revenge and aiming to bring a Super Bowl to their sports-loving city. The Saquon Barkley-led Eagles were phenomenal this season, as they were NFC East champs before breezing through the playoffs.

The Eagles will be eager to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co. when it all goes down on Sunday in New Orleans.

