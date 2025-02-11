How much do NFL players usually get paid for saying 'I'm going to Disneyland?' Exploring history of the tradition

Since they probably hear it every year following a team's Super Bowl victory, many NFL fans are familiar with the statement "I'm going to Disneyland.” For many years, the MVP of the annual Super Bowl has consistently responded with "I'm going to Disneyland," when asked what they intend to do after winning the Big Game.

When the tradition began nearly four decades ago, Disney paid whoever was selected $50,000. However, it's unknown how much the players who say the phrase are paid nowadays. What is known, though, is that these players get to enjoy a parade at the Disney park of their preference as an acknowledgment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tradition of players saying “I'm going to Disneyland” after Super Bowl wins started in 1987 at a dinner with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, his wife Jane Breckenridge, filmmaker George Lucas, and aviators Jeana Yeager and Dick Rutan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rutan replied, "I'm going to Disneyland," in response to Eisner's question about what they would do after they had attained the highest point of their aspirations.

After a moment, Breckenridge said:

"You know, that's a good slogan."

From there, a plan was swiftly implemented for Disney to focus on both quarterbacks on every Super Bowl team.

After that, Disney said that they would reward the Super Bowl-winning quarterback $75,000 if he said, "I'm going to Disneyland," as he left the field.

The term was first used by the New York Giants' winning quarterback, Phil Simms, following his 1987 Super Bowl triumph, and he received $50,000 for doing so. Since then, Super Bowl MVPs or quarterbacks of Super Bowl-winning teams have used the term following their significant victories.

Expand Tweet

Who's going to Disneyland after Super Bowl LIX?

The Super Bowl MVP winner typically goes to Disney World with a teammate and their families following the game. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl LIX MVP, is the one selected to visit Disney World.

Expand Tweet

After helping the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Hurts said to the camera:

"I'm going to Disney World."

The 26-year-old quarterback completed 17 of his 22 throws for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in 2018, making him the only former Eagles player before Hurts to have visited Disneyland following a Super Bowl triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback