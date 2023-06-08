How much do NFL players make from Madden? Exploring EA Sports' agreement with athletes

Madden is the biggest and most popular American football video game, and its release is eagerly anticipated yearly.

This year is no different, as NFL Twitter and Reddit forums have eagerly gobbled up the little information game developers EA Sports provide. However, there's a question that seems to be on everyone's mind as we look forward to the release of Madden 24: how much do NFL players make from the game?

They earn an undisclosed amount for making appearances on the Madden video game franchise.

According to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), players do not receive direct compensation for their inclusion in the game. The NFLPA has a licensing agreement with EA Sports, the company that produces the game and allows for using player images and likenesses.

This agreement is negotiated and renewed every few years to protect the players’ rights and ensure fair compensation for using their likenesses. In other words, just how much NFL players make from the game remains undisclosed.

What is NFL players’ point of view on Madden?

Many NFL players have indicated that they believe they should be compensated for their virtual appearances.

For instance, arguably the best player of his generation, Patrick Mahomes, said in a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview that athletes should be compensated for their likeness in the game, as the game is profitable. The players are the reason people buy it.

Many other NFL players agree with Mahomes, arguing that they should be compensated appropriately for their virtual presence in the game, a significant revenue source for EA Sports. It remains to be seen whether EA and the NFLPA will negotiate a better deal for the players moving forward.

Do NBA players get compensated for 2k?

Now that we know that the NFL players make some money off Madden, even though it pales compared to what the franchise makes from their likeness. Let's check out another famous video game series, NBA 2k, and whether they compensate the players who have made the game a huge success.

Even with the NBA, the answer is "neither one-dimensional nor entirely accessible to the general population", as reported by ProfessionalsHQ, which reports:

"Active players are not compensated for their resemblance or image. The $1.1 billion is allocated to the Players Association, which subsequently distributes the monies in an undisclosed manner. That money might be distributed directly to the players or saved as a safety net in case of lockouts or bankrupt players."

Hence, NBA players are in the same boat as their NFL counterparts. They get compensation for their likeness but not directly from the video game developers.

