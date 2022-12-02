How much is the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2022 season?

The NFL Sunday Ticket is a service that allows NFL fans to enjoy an array of NFL games from the comfort of their homes. The package was around long before the internet was a big thing, as it was introduced in 1994. The Sunday Ticket is designed to give NFL fans access to games unavailable via local channels. This is cool, as international fans can get in on the action with minimal fuss. All that is needed is for the said NFL viewer to pay a subscription fee and then they can watch.

However, Sunday Ticket subscribers from the USA should take note. The Sunday Ticket package is available through DirecTV. So what's the cost of the Sunday Ticket?

How much is the NFL Sunday Ticket?

The Sunday Ticket is available in an array of packages:

1. Choice – $79.99 + tax per month for 12 months.

2. Ultimate – $99.99 + tax per month for 12 months.

3. Premier – $149.99 + tax per month for 12 months.

How to get access to NFL Sunday Ticket

You can purchase and subscribe to Sunday Ticket directly through DirecTV. Or, if that's not your thing, you can call them via their hotline at 855.644.1004.

Can you cancel the NFL Sunday Ticket?

Yes, you can cancel your Sunday Ticket, and it's not such a big deal to do so. First, subscribers must go to the DirecTV website. Afterward, they will sign in to their account using their Sunday Ticket login. Afterward, they will click on the 'My Account' section and select 'My Bills and Transactions.'

Once that is done, the subscriber will find the ‘Cancel Service’ area and click the button saying ‘Click Here.' That's about it. Renewal could then be done later, and at the customer's convenience.

